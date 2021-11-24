Artist Greg Summers paints Kansas City as it once was

Greg Summers has been a professional artist since 1979, getting his first professional opportunity with Hallmark Cards as a master engraver. Over the course of the past decade, he has travelled all over the world to hike and paint on location in locales such as the Inca Trail in Peru, the Great Ocean Road of Australia, and across the Pyrenees and Mediterranean.

Summers originally took up his passion for creating vivid outdoor oil paintings as a means through which he would eventually overcome a long battle with alcoholism.

In Jan. 2021, he was dealt another major adversity in his life when he was diagnosed with Multiple myeloma, a rare form of cancer that forced him to undergo chemotherapy and a stem-cell transplant.

Just as he found artistic inspiration through overcoming alcoholism, this development—paired with the quarantine period of the pandemic—led the longtime KC resident to “a new avenue of creation,” as he began researching local scenes to paint and the history behind them.

In Jan. 2022, one year after his diagnosis, he will release many of these images, which he was painted over the course of the last 18 months, in a calendar that can be purchased through his site.

One such work, pictured above, titled “See Them Passing By,” reimagines a scene from 12th Street over a century ago.

“The name is taken from a song about life kind of passing one by. It’s got the streetcars, too, and so it’s a double entendre of course. But it shows the streetcars and looking down on 12th Street,” Summers says. “12th used to be the dividing line of the first district, which was all the debauchery and all the brothels and bars, saloons and stuff on the north side. South of 12th Street was where the up-and-coming aristocrats were living.”