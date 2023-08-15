Art Box is a U-Haul gallery you have to hunt down on Fridays

Art Box is a twice monthly (first and third Fridays) art installation in a rented box truck. Each installment features different art/artists as local creative Wayne Moots travels the city. The Aug. 4 gallery featured Brett Patrick Livingston, a local painter and KCAI grad who’s well known as the drummer of Drugs and Attics. Photos from that Art Box event are below.

On the 18th, Moots collaborates with Imagine That KC to curate a new selection from the organization for developmentally disabled adults to produce and sell their art. You can find the truck at I’ll be at the Third Friday Art Walk up in KCK, mostly likely in front of a house at 649 Splitlog.

If not there, keep hunting.

Photos by Brooke Tramel: