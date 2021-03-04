Arrowhead Stadium to undergo name change under new sponsor

Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium won’t just be known as Arrowhead Stadium for much longer. As happens to all venues these days, we’re about to get some branding added into the mix.

Under the name of its first sponsor, Lee’s Summit-based health services provider Government Employees Health Association, the stadium’s full name will now be GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The new name of the Chiefs’ home stadium, announced Thursday, marks the first selling of naming rights by the Chiefs to the venue since 1968. End of a pretty impressive streak.

Stadium staff members will introduce GEHA branding and logos in the stadium in the following months. By the start of the 2021 season, the stadium will have new signage reflecting the new name, according to the Chiefs.

In a statement, Chiefs president Mark Donovan stated a need to identify a “national leader that shares our core values” when searching for a partner for Arrowhead and found that in GEHA.

“Our relationship with GEHA over the last few years has only served to reinforce the alignment between our two organizations and proven their strong, long-standing relationship with the local community,” Donovan says. “This expanded partnership will continue to build lasting health and wellness programs that support the team, GEHA and our community.”

The Chiefs previously partnered with GEHA for ticket-holder fan events in 2020. GEHA chief growth officer Shannon Horgan expressed a commitment to the team and community as part of expanding its existing relationship with them.

“The opportunity to grow our brand helps us reinvest in the families and individuals we serve and will be an invaluable benefit to current and future GEHA members,” Horgan says. “Expanding this partnership will help GEHA do what we do best–serve those who serve us.”

Nothing strikes fear into the hearts of our opponents quite like our crowd’s decibel-shattering chant of “Welcome to The GEHA!” [We… hope?]