April Events Calendar
Ongoing/Multiple:
April 3, 10, 17, 24
Karaoke Mondays with Vanessa Davis, The Black Box
April 6-7
The Fishtank Cabaret: Raise a Little Hell, The Black Box
April 14-15
KC Cannafest, Crossroads Arts District
Artisans of Dank productions presents the third annual Cannafest to gear up the KC community for 4/20. This year’s festival is the first since the end of cannabis prohibition and will be celebrating with a dab bar for VIPs. Also featured will be cannabis product makers, artisans, speakers, and performers. Low-income medical patients can show their cards for free entry, and vendor and sponsor spots are available. Tickets start at $25, and the festival kicks off on Friday, April 14, at 6 p.m.
April 18-23
Annie, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
April 21-22
KCGameOn Gaming and LAN Party #93, Plexpod at Westport Commons
EVENTS
April 3
King Tuff, recordBar
PlanetPalooza 2023, Lawrence Public Library
John Mellencamp, The Midland
April 4
Houndmouth, Granada
Watchhouse – Special Duo Set, Madrid Theatre
April 5
Spencer Sutherland, Madrid Theatre
Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Uptown Theater
April 6
The Q-Tip Bandits, The Whips, recordBar
Noel Miller: Everything is F#&cked, Uptown Theater
April 7
Farmer’s Ball, The Bottleneck
Rakim, Madrid Theatre
Kevin Morby, recordBar
Various Blonde, LYXE, Flash Floods, Replay Lounge
Floyd Nation, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
Future & Friends, T-Mobile Center
Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn Cash, aka Grammy Award-winning rapper Future, has added a date in Kansas City on his “One Big Party Tour.” Each stop in the tour features different surprise special guests. KC’s show roster includes Don Toliver, G Herbo, Mariah the Scientist, and Dess Dior. Future is lauded as one of the most prolific contemporary rappers and a pioneer of the mumble rap/trap genre, utilizing melodies and autotune to create his catchy tracks. Tickets start at $55, and the show begins at 7 p.m.
April 8
Midnight Market Presents: Kink Night – Metal Edition, The Bottleneck
Queer Bar Takeover, Brick House
The Emo Night Tour, The Truman
The Official 90s Party 808, Virtue
April 9
SHE SPEAKS IN TONGUES submits: Patti Smith’s EASTER on EASTER, recordBar
The Mountain Goats, Liberty Hall
Mac Ayres, The Truman
2023 Blues is Alright Tour, Kansas City Convention Center
April 10
Class: Elevate Your Steak! Including the Popular Sous Vide Method of Cooking, Culinary Center of Kansas City
April 11
Open Art Night, Henry’s Upstairs
Sullivan King: Thrones of Blood Tour, The Truman
Michigander, recordBar
Wheelwright, ASPN, miniBar
National Geographic Live, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
April 12
Pedro the Lion, recordBar
KANKAN, The Bottleneck
Tennis, Liberty Hall
Tennis is taking a break from their trips sailing across the world and bringing their Pollen tour to Lawrence April 12 at Liberty Hall. The indie pop duo made up of Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley is known for their mix of ‘50s pop style and ‘70s soft rock rhythms. After meeting in school in the early 2010s and purchasing a sailboat together, this group has written almost all of their records during months-long excursions at sea.
The Pollen tour was set to promote their album of the same name they released Feb. 10. Kate Bollinger, an up-and-coming folk singer/songwriter, will join them for their stop in Lawrence. Her relaxed, vibey sound complements Tennis’ smoothness with ease. The show starts at 8 p.m., and tickets are on sale for $29-$50.
April 13
Crunk Witch, Kadesh Flow, Mensa Deathsquad, miniBar
Daily Bread, recordBar
Bad Friends with Andrew Santino & Bobby Lee, Uptown Theater
The Songcraft Sessions w/ Ben Gage, The Rino
April 14
All Sorts Open Mic, PH Coffee
Demon Hunter, Granada
Free State Story Slam, Lawrence Arts Center
Covet, The Bottleneck
Boulevard of Dreams Annual Gala, Starlight Theater
April 15
UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen, T-Mobile Center
Friendsgiving Trivia Pub Crawl, Various locations
Snow Tha Product, The Truman
Wyandotte County Ethnic Festival, KCKCC Technical Education Center
NNAMDÏ, The Bottleneck
Westport 4 2 0 Canna Festival, Westport
April 16
Willi Carlisle, Knuckleheads
Gladstone Record Fair, Gladstone Community Center
Wild Horses, MAW, Replay Lounge
An Evening With Dawes, Liberty Hall
Scout Day at the K, Kauffman Stadium
Goth Coffee Swap n Shop, Westport Flea Market
April 17
North Star Boys, The Truman
April 18
Noahfinnce, Encore Room
City Morgue, The Truman
April 19
Jamie Drake, Flora, recordBar
Pop Evil, The Word Alive, Avoid, The Truman
KC Horror Club Hangout Night, Black Rose Co.
April 20
Carcass, Granada
Neil Hamburger, The Bottleneck
Shakedown Strings: Tribute to the Grateful Dead, Knuckleheads
April 21
Friday Night Lights: The Big B!*#& Show, Gaels Public House & Sports
April 22
Verbal Transformations, Lawrence Arts Center
cupcakKe, The Bottleneck
Parkville Microbrew Festival, English Landing Park
Cooper Alan, Granada
Downtown Brunch Walk, Kansas City Power & Light District
April 23
Trevor Hall, Granada
Ripe, recordBar
August Burns Red, The Devil Wears Prada, Bleed Within, The Truman
Sip & Sweat: Pilates & Wine Tasting, Aubrey Vineyards
April 24
RAW Storytelling, The Black Box
April 25
TRANSVIOLET – BODY THE TOUR, recordBar
Hits! The Musical, Folly Theater
April 26
Friendly Thieves | ULAH Live Sessions, ULAH
Lainey Wilson, Kansas City Live! Block
April 27
Whitechapel, Granada
Black Flag, recordBar
Bruce-O-Rama Starring Bruce Campbell, Uptown Theater
Join actor, director, and filmmaker Bruce Campbell for Bruce-O-Rama at the Uptown Theater April 27. It will be a full night of pop culture trivia and hearing unbelievable stories about Campbell’s past projects. The audience will get to screen one of the actor’s cult favorite films, then answer questions from the crowd. This is the chance to hear stories that he has never told before and get a behind-the-scenes look at some of your favorite movie sets. VIP ticket holders will also go home with a signed poster. Tickets are $27.50-$125.00 on the Uptown Theater website. The show starts at 8 p.m.
April 28
Gimme Gimme Disco, Granada
April 29
Homecoming: A Beyoncé Tribute Night, Encore Room
Mirage, Aztec Shawnee Theater
The New Pornographers, The Truman
Xiu Xiu, The Bottleneck
The Root, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
The M80s Ultimate Dance Party, Knuckleheads
April 30
Women’s Open Jam/Open Mic, Cinder Block Brewery
Wage War, The Truman
The Salvation Choir, recordBar
The Salvation Choir, a Congolese Rumba band made of family members and friends that fled armed conflict in Congo, is bringing its infectious sound to the recordBar April 30. The choir has been gaining traction the past few years, taking steps away from their home stage at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Independence to perform at festivals and venues around the metro. Although all of their songs are in Swahili, their love of music and the joy of performing are communicated without words. The show starts at 6 p.m., and tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. The show is 18+, but minors are allowed if accompanied by a guardian.