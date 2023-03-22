April Events Calendar

Ongoing/Multiple:

April 3, 10, 17, 24

Karaoke Mondays with Vanessa Davis, The Black Box

April 6-7

The Fishtank Cabaret: Raise a Little Hell, The Black Box

April 14-15

KC Cannafest, Crossroads Arts District

Artisans of Dank productions presents the third annual Cannafest to gear up the KC community for 4/20. This year’s festival is the first since the end of cannabis prohibition and will be celebrating with a dab bar for VIPs. Also featured will be cannabis product makers, artisans, speakers, and performers. Low-income medical patients can show their cards for free entry, and vendor and sponsor spots are available. Tickets start at $25, and the festival kicks off on Friday, April 14, at 6 p.m.

April 18-23

Annie, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

April 21-22

KCGameOn Gaming and LAN Party #93, Plexpod at Westport Commons

EVENTS

April 3

King Tuff, recordBar

PlanetPalooza 2023, Lawrence Public Library

John Mellencamp, The Midland

April 4

Houndmouth, Granada

Watchhouse – Special Duo Set, Madrid Theatre

April 5

Spencer Sutherland, Madrid Theatre

Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Uptown Theater

April 6

The Q-Tip Bandits, The Whips, recordBar

Noel Miller: Everything is F#&cked, Uptown Theater

April 7

Farmer’s Ball, The Bottleneck

Rakim, Madrid Theatre

Kevin Morby, recordBar

Various Blonde, LYXE, Flash Floods, Replay Lounge

Floyd Nation, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Future & Friends, T-Mobile Center

Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn Cash, aka Grammy Award-winning rapper Future, has added a date in Kansas City on his “One Big Party Tour.” Each stop in the tour features different surprise special guests. KC’s show roster includes Don Toliver, G Herbo, Mariah the Scientist, and Dess Dior. Future is lauded as one of the most prolific contemporary rappers and a pioneer of the mumble rap/trap genre, utilizing melodies and autotune to create his catchy tracks. Tickets start at $55, and the show begins at 7 p.m.

April 8

Midnight Market Presents: Kink Night – Metal Edition, The Bottleneck

Queer Bar Takeover, Brick House

The Emo Night Tour, The Truman

The Official 90s Party 808, Virtue

April 9

SHE SPEAKS IN TONGUES submits: Patti Smith’s EASTER on EASTER, recordBar

The Mountain Goats, Liberty Hall

Mac Ayres, The Truman

2023 Blues is Alright Tour, Kansas City Convention Center

April 10

Class: Elevate Your Steak! Including the Popular Sous Vide Method of Cooking, Culinary Center of Kansas City

April 11

Open Art Night, Henry’s Upstairs

Sullivan King: Thrones of Blood Tour, The Truman

Michigander, recordBar

Wheelwright, ASPN, miniBar

National Geographic Live, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

April 12

Pedro the Lion, recordBar

KANKAN, The Bottleneck

Tennis, Liberty Hall

Tennis is taking a break from their trips sailing across the world and bringing their Pollen tour to Lawrence April 12 at Liberty Hall. The indie pop duo made up of Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley is known for their mix of ‘50s pop style and ‘70s soft rock rhythms. After meeting in school in the early 2010s and purchasing a sailboat together, this group has written almost all of their records during months-long excursions at sea.

The Pollen tour was set to promote their album of the same name they released Feb. 10. Kate Bollinger, an up-and-coming folk singer/songwriter, will join them for their stop in Lawrence. Her relaxed, vibey sound complements Tennis’ smoothness with ease. The show starts at 8 p.m., and tickets are on sale for $29-$50.

April 13

Crunk Witch, Kadesh Flow, Mensa Deathsquad, miniBar

Daily Bread, recordBar

Bad Friends with Andrew Santino & Bobby Lee, Uptown Theater

The Songcraft Sessions w/ Ben Gage, The Rino

April 14

All Sorts Open Mic, PH Coffee

Demon Hunter, Granada

Free State Story Slam, Lawrence Arts Center

Covet, The Bottleneck

Boulevard of Dreams Annual Gala, Starlight Theater

April 15

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen, T-Mobile Center

Friendsgiving Trivia Pub Crawl, Various locations

Snow Tha Product, The Truman

Wyandotte County Ethnic Festival, KCKCC Technical Education Center

NNAMDÏ, The Bottleneck

Westport 4 2 0 Canna Festival, Westport

April 16

Willi Carlisle, Knuckleheads

Gladstone Record Fair, Gladstone Community Center

Wild Horses, MAW, Replay Lounge

An Evening With Dawes, Liberty Hall

Scout Day at the K, Kauffman Stadium

Goth Coffee Swap n Shop, Westport Flea Market

April 17

North Star Boys, The Truman

April 18

Noahfinnce, Encore Room

City Morgue, The Truman

April 19

Jamie Drake, Flora, recordBar

Pop Evil, The Word Alive, Avoid, The Truman

KC Horror Club Hangout Night, Black Rose Co.

April 20

Carcass, Granada

Neil Hamburger, The Bottleneck

Shakedown Strings: Tribute to the Grateful Dead, Knuckleheads

April 21

Friday Night Lights: The Big B!*#& Show, Gaels Public House & Sports

April 22

Verbal Transformations, Lawrence Arts Center

cupcakKe, The Bottleneck

Parkville Microbrew Festival, English Landing Park

Cooper Alan, Granada

Downtown Brunch Walk, Kansas City Power & Light District

April 23

Trevor Hall, Granada

Ripe, recordBar

August Burns Red, The Devil Wears Prada, Bleed Within, The Truman

Sip & Sweat: Pilates & Wine Tasting, Aubrey Vineyards

April 24

RAW Storytelling, The Black Box

April 25

TRANSVIOLET – BODY THE TOUR, recordBar

Hits! The Musical, Folly Theater

April 26

Friendly Thieves | ULAH Live Sessions, ULAH

Lainey Wilson, Kansas City Live! Block

April 27

Whitechapel, Granada

Black Flag, recordBar

Bruce-O-Rama Starring Bruce Campbell, Uptown Theater

Join actor, director, and filmmaker Bruce Campbell for Bruce-O-Rama at the Uptown Theater April 27. It will be a full night of pop culture trivia and hearing unbelievable stories about Campbell’s past projects. The audience will get to screen one of the actor’s cult favorite films, then answer questions from the crowd. This is the chance to hear stories that he has never told before and get a behind-the-scenes look at some of your favorite movie sets. VIP ticket holders will also go home with a signed poster. Tickets are $27.50-$125.00 on the Uptown Theater website. The show starts at 8 p.m.

April 28

Gimme Gimme Disco, Granada

April 29

Homecoming: A Beyoncé Tribute Night, Encore Room

Mirage, Aztec Shawnee Theater

The New Pornographers, The Truman

Xiu Xiu, The Bottleneck

The Root, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

The M80s Ultimate Dance Party, Knuckleheads

April 30

Women’s Open Jam/Open Mic, Cinder Block Brewery

Wage War, The Truman

The Salvation Choir, recordBar

The Salvation Choir, a Congolese Rumba band made of family members and friends that fled armed conflict in Congo, is bringing its infectious sound to the recordBar April 30. The choir has been gaining traction the past few years, taking steps away from their home stage at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Independence to perform at festivals and venues around the metro. Although all of their songs are in Swahili, their love of music and the joy of performing are communicated without words. The show starts at 6 p.m., and tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. The show is 18+, but minors are allowed if accompanied by a guardian.