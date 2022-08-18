Apparition and Callsign Brewing team up for Top Gun-inspired Danger Zone pop-up

Apparition Adventures and Callsign Brewing have teamed up for “Danger Zone: A Cocktail Pop-up Bar” in North Kansas City.

Callsign is a veteran-owned brewery, and $1 of every drink and reservation purchased goes toward Patriot Paws, a local charity that trains service dogs for veterans, and the Veteran Community Project, which builds tiny homes and communities for houseless veterans.

The event space has been decked out to look just like you’re visiting some locations from the movie, and you can sip on drinks like the “Montage on the Beach” (coconut rum, blue curacao, pineapple juice, and orange juice) while you daydream about Kelly McGillis.

Danger Zone runs until Sept. 17 and is open Wednesday through Saturday from 6-11 p.m. On Wednesdays, you can take part in music bingo and every Thursday there is aviation-inspired trivia.

Callsign Brewing is located at 1340 Burlington St., North Kansas City, MO 64116.