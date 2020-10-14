Anti-poverty organization Unbound looks to the future on Eradicate Poverty Day

Thursday, October 15, Unbound is hosting a webinar in honor of International Eradicate Poverty Day. A global anti-poverty organization founded by five Kansas Citians in 1981, Unbound is the highest-rated child sponsorship organization in the U.S. It also offers sponsorship to families and is the only major U.S.-based child sponsorship program that also includes the elderly.

The Zoom webinar, “In Poverty: Who Should Lead The Way?” will be presented by Unbound’s International Director of Programs, Dan Pearson. With more than 10 percent of the world’s population living below the poverty line, this event will educate viewers on the work that remains in eliminating this deep-rooted issue. Presentation topics include how poverty has changed over the years, learning ways people unconsciously underestimate the marginalized, and identifying ways to actively support those with limited resources.

Andrew Kling, Community Outreach and Media Relations Director of Unbound says “One of the big things that I appreciate about this work is that it has lessons for us here at home–what do we assume about people living in poverty, and how does that stunt our potential as a community?

The webinar will also include the first public announcement of Unbound’s newest country the organization will offer sponsorship to. Unbound currently works with 300,000 children, youth, and elders in 19 countries within Latin America, Africa, and Asia—partnering them with people who want to make a difference in the world.

Register for the webinar at 1 p.m. this Thursday.