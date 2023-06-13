Andrew Jackson statues could be on their way out of Jackson County

The discussion of removing the Andrew Jackson statues in Jackson County is back on the table.

On June 12, Manuel Abarca introduced a resolution to the County Legislature to remove statues of Andrew Jackson on the properties of the Downtown and Historic Truman Courthouses. This resolution would cover the removal of the statues as well as any damages that occur during the removal.

Abarca cites several statues across the country memorializing many historical figures that have taken part in some of the most heinous acts in our country’s history. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, there are 2093 Confederate Memorials and territories. As of May 26, 2023, 439 of these memorials have been removed, relocated, and/or renamed.

The Andrew Jackson statues were placed in commemoration of the naming of the County of Jackson in 1826. Former President Andrew Jackson owned hundreds of slaves, actively silenced abolitionists, and led the ethnic cleansing of Indigenous groups from the American South. He is responsible for the Trail of Tears due to his signing of the Indian Removal Act in 1830. This resulted in the displacement and deaths of thousands of indigenous people, so why is Jackson County still proudly memorializing the man responsible?

After the ordinance was brought up at the meeting on June 12, Abarca moved to have the ordinance changed to a resolution and moved to the budget committee.