American Jazz Museum hosts 12-hour jam session for NFL draft day April 27

The American Jazz Museum and Creative City-KC are welcoming the 2023 NFL Draft in true Kansas City fashion by hosting a 12-hour jam session at The Blue Room Jazz Club (1600 E 18th St., Kansas City, MO 64108) from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 (the opening day of the draft), Local and national musicians will showcase Kansas City’s jazz heritage for guests near and far.

Nestled in the historic 18th and Vine District, the American Jazz Museum celebrates the experience of jazz as an original American art form through performance, education, and research. The museum includes a permanent exhibit, changing gallery, working jazz club, 500-seat performance theater, and retail store. The museum also provides music academy training for middle and high school students, as well as early childhood storytelling, and serves audiences of all ages through museum tours, live music, and programming.

The American Jazz Museum is a leader in the development of the 18th and Vine District and represents one of two prominent institutions in the neighborhood, including the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.