American Idol’s Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken are combining forces for a new 20th anniversary tour

Want to feel old? This year marks the 20th anniversary of the singing showdown between Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard on the second season of American Idol.

Back in 2003, the show was a ratings—and cultural—behemoth. Throngs of viewers dutifully tuned in to vote for their favorite singers. While Studdard ended up besting Aiken in the finale, that season is also revered for having several other powerhouse competitors, including Kimberly Locke and Joshua Gracin, to name a few.

During the show, Studdard and Aiken struck up an enduring friendship, one that has lasted for the past two decades. After a successful stint on Broadway last year, the two crooners have decided to take their act—and signature singing styles—back on tour.

“Ruben & Clay: 20 Years – One Night” gives the talented duo a chance to showcase their skills and camaraderie. They’ll be performing at the Uptown Theatre on October 23rd.

The Pitch had a lengthy discussion with the two about being back on the road, their affinity for each other, and—oddly—whether Alabama or North Carolina has the best barbecue. (You can bet we mentioned KC’s was far, far superior and demanded they try our fare while they’re in town. Studdard was quick to mention he’s a fan of Gates.)

The Pitch: When did you guys know you were going to be besties? And then how do you cultivate a 20-year friendship?

Clay Aiken: “I don’t know that it was a moment necessarily. Obviously, we can pinpoint when we first met. We certainly can remember moments within the friendship but, I mean, it grew in the same way our journey on that show grew, you know? Had I gotten cut in 10th place, we might not have been as close—but because we spent that entire time together and we endured that 16 weeks together, we grew closer. And, at the time we did it, there was really no one else in the world who had ever done or experienced what we had. There was Kelly Clarkson and Justin Guarini and then us—it’s a very small club, and so it’s easy to bond over that.

Ruben Studdard: I just think it’s something that happened organically. I have no idea why Clay and I ended up being the people on our season that were the closest to each other. Clay and I couldn’t be any different, but for some reason, the friendship that we built on the show has endured.

Aiken: And Ruben, you have to admit, we did bond over our mutual love for our own hometowns—and the great rivalries between who had the better hometown and whose hometown had a better barbecue.

Studdard: That’s still in the air, you know. [laughs]

Aiken: Believe me, it’s an ongoing 20-year rivalry, and neither one’s ever gonna win.

That’s hilarious. But you know you’re coming to Kansas City, which is called Cow Town for a reason.

Aiken: Right there is where we diverge—because we don’t barbecue cow. It’s pig.

Studdard: Isn’t Gates Barbecue in Kansas City? Yeah, man!

Yes! Okay, moving on. What’s your favorite thing about the other person? And, yes, you only get one thing.

Studdard: My favorite thing about Clay is his memory. He never forgets important dates, right? Honestly, I have to ask Clay every year when his birthday is. Like, if I didn’t write my mom and dad’s birthday down, I would forget it—every single year. But when September 12 shows up—no matter where I am, I’m going to get a card, a gift, a text, or something from Clay. Meanwhile, I’m aloof—I’m like, “Yo, is your birthday next week?”

Aiken: That’s tough. It honestly will depend on the day. I will say that this week—and many, many, many, many, many weeks—I appreciate Ruben’s steadiness in almost any situation. He doesn’t get overly excited; he doesn’t get overly upset. He’s very steady and calm—and I’m high-strung. So, it can be very helpful to have someone who can tell me to calm the eff down every once in a while.

Is there a duet you both have yet to do that you think you’d absolutely crush?

Aiken: [laughs] We would crush them all. But we recently talked about other things that we could add in or do at different times. What’s that Philip Bailey and Phil Collins song?

Studdard: [sings] “Easy Lover.”

Aiken: I don’t know if that’s Ruben’s favorite, but it’s stuck in my head though.

Studdard: That’s a good tune, for sure.

Okay, I fully expect y’all to sing that in KC. I’m going into the Wayback Machine. What’s your best memory or biggest takeaway from season two of American Idol?

Studdard: Honestly, people ask this question all the time. And I can only say this from my perspective. The best memory I have is what you guys were not able to see. The best memory I have is the time when we were at the Idol house enjoying each other’s company—because you have to understand, every week somebody went home. Especially when we got to—maybe, like, the eight of us, we kind of understood we should probably really enjoy each other’s company because tomorrow somebody won’t be here. All of us—we really made an effort to kind of hang out, go to the mall, or do whatever because we rarely had any time to go anywhere except the show.

Aiken: Just to elaborate on that, we’re also the only season, I think—actually, I’m pretty confident—we’re the only season that still stays in touch as a group. We don’t see each other very often, but we do keep in touch, and we’re friends. Ruben, Kim, and I went back to the FOX finale when the show left FOX—whatever year that was. And I think we were sort of shocked to learn that other finalists from other seasons who were also back were saying, “Oh, I don’t know about so-and-so… I haven’t heard from or spoken to them in 10 years.” And we looked at each other—like it was just strange. I don’t know why our season bonded in the way that we did, and others did not, but it’s a fact. It’s true.

I know you guys have done a Broadway Christmas show together—was that sort of the genesis for this tour?

Studdard: I think the genesis was really just we wanted to get out and celebrate the fact that we did something monumental together 20 years ago—and how to bring those memories back to people. For me, some of the most fun times I had in my life were on that American Idol tour.

Aiken: I had still kind of stepped away from performing—and touring, especially. And he’s right—twenty years is a huge milestone. And so, this tour came together, in large part, because he reminded me that it’s a big deal. It’s a big deal to be lucky enough to be able to do this at twenty years. I mean, I don’t know how many people from 1983 were touring in 2003. We’re both just blessed and fortunate to be able to keep doing this—so why not celebrate it and do it together?

They say you never really truly know someone until you travel with them. What’s your biggest travel or road warrior idiosyncrasy?

Aiken: Do we have those? [laughs] Listen, I have plenty of idiosyncrasies—and so does he—but I don’t think we have travel ones. I mean, Ruben has been touring nonstop for 20 years. I did take about 10 years off. But we’ve both been on the road a lot, and I think you really fall into a rhythm. Interestingly, there will be days on tour where we won’t really see each other until about 10 minutes before the show starts.

Studdard: I think that we’re both pretty particular about the airline that we like.

Aiken: Oh, yes—we are. He’s a Delta person. I’m an American person. We both have our miles racked up, and I can’t go cheating on them. But I don’t think we do anything strange, that’s for sure. Maybe—shhh, don’t tell anyone—but neither one of us is a big warmer-upper.

Do you two still get starstruck when you meet celebs? Who’s been a surprise fan?

Studdard: All the time! I think the biggest starstruck moment I’ve ever had is maybe James Brown at the BET Awards.

Aiken: What about Oprah? Because I’ll tell you something—when he met Oprah on Idol, that’s the only time I’ve ever seen Ruben lose control a little bit.

Studdard: We’ve been blessed, man. The only person that I didn’t get a chance to meet that I wanted to meet was Prince. And I kind of stalked him a little bit, trying to meet him. I was at the studio every day like, “Is he coming today? Is he coming today?” But, yeah, I did get a little starstruck with Oprah.

Aiken: Once again, he and I are very different. I’m high-strung and on edge a lot of other times, but around celebrities, I’m not. I think that’s because I didn’t grow up with the same sort of love for music and performing that Ruben did. The only times I remember being starstruck? I was on an elevator with Tom Brokaw one time, and that really got me excited. I was too nervous to say hello. And occasionally with politics—like, I met Nancy Pelosi this past summer, and that was a little bit of a thing. I guess I haven’t met as many people as Ruben does because I’m not sociable. I stay in my house. Maybe I will get starstruck at some point. It hadn’t happened yet. Let me know if you see it, Ruben.

Finally, the world must know—what’s on your Spotify playlist right this very second?

Aiken: Ha! It’s all the songs we do on this tour—because I gotta remember ‘em again.

Studdard: I got a lot of playlists, though. Actually, my number one playlist is one I made called “After the Pain,”—and it’s all old blues songs. Because that’s a song by a lady named Betty Wright. I’m from Birmingham, so, for me, when I’m on the road, what makes me feel at home is when I put this Spotify playlist on, and I’m right back at my grandmama’s house. Also, “Members Only” by Bobby “Blue” Bland. “Sweet Little Angel” by B.B. King. That’s my playlist right there!

Interview edited for content and clarity.