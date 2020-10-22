American Foundation For Suicide Prevention receives over $30k donation from American Shaman

American Shaman, a leading U.S. CBD manufacturer, presented a $30,000 check to The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention (AFSP) for $30k. Hell yeah.

Through the month of September, American Shaman observed National Suicide Prevention Month in partnership with AFSP, as well as National Self Care Month. The CBD manufacturer committed to donating a minimum of $30,000 in September to AFSP by matching contributions generated by franchisee store sales and individual online donations. They also funded a corresponding month-long social media, web, and advertising outreach campaign using the hashtags #suicidepreventionawareness, #RealConvo, #KeepGoing, and #selfcareseptember.

“As a company, we are dedicated to bringing wellness to the world and ever focused on the welfare of our customers and fellow citizens,” said Vince Sanders, CEO of American Shaman. “We are proud to partner with AFSP in their profound mission of saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide.”

American Shaman has been on a kick lately of giving back to the community, including helping pay for low-level marijuana offenders’ fines, and we are here for it. What an incredible cause to give back to, and we hope there are visible effects on the metro.