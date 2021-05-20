Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. offering free mammograms and COVID-19 vaccines in KC

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. wants to ensure any person of color or any other underrepresented individual can have access to proper healthcare. The service organization will have its Alpha Kappa Alpha Mobile Mammography Unit available to provide free screenings in Kansas City on May 21 and 22.

One of five of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s international program targets is women’s health and wellness. Tanesha Thompson, a spokesperson for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., says the sorority wants to bring awareness, education, and prevention measures to target health problems that affect many women such as breast cancer.

Thompson was initiated into the sorority when she was in college at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in 1994. She says women in her chapter mentored and encouraged her to be a strong, independent, and educated Black woman. A sorority or a fraternity is a lifelong commitment and members of Alpha Kappa Alpha were encouraged to be active in graduate chapters and continue serving their communities after college like Thompson.

“I really respect the service that this organization does,” Thompson says.

You are eligible for a free digital mammogram screening if you:

Do not have insurance

Are at least 40 years old

Have not had a previous mammogram in the past year

Have no current breast symptoms or complaints

Exception: Women between ages 35 and 39 can receive one baseline mammogram screening without an order

Thompson wants to emphasize this event is not only for Black women and there will be more services available including cancer and health screenings and COVID-19 vaccines.

“Our mammogram event is for anyone who feels underrepresented, just doesn’t have insurance, or underinsured,” Thompson says.

Friday May 21

Location: The New Bethel Church at 745 Walker Ave.

Time: 8:00-5:00 p.m.

Book a mammogram appointment here. Email your name, phone number, and desired location to info@assuredww.com if there are no available appointments. You will then be placed on a waiting list and will be called if a slot opens up.

New patients can save time during their first appointment by completing and printing these forms prior to their visit. All patients, regardless of the service they will receive, will need to complete these documents. The forms are available in English and Spanish.

Saturday May 22