(Almost) the entire nation will be cheering the Chiefs on in the Super Bowl

Sports betting website, Betonline.ag, tracked over 200,000 Tweets. The website used Twitter’s geotag data to monitor hashtag usage per state using hashtags such as, #RunitBack, #ChiefsKinddom, #GoBucs, and #RaisetheFlags.

Betonline.ag found that the vast majority of the U.S. will be cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl LV this Sunday. The few states supporting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are mainly southeastern states and the New England area due to Bucs quarterback, Tom Brady, who spent 20 seasons of his career playing for the New England Patriots.