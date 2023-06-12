All-female alt rock trio Kid Sistr makes a stop in the heart of America

All-women indie rock trio Kid Sistr is headed to Kansas City’s recordBar June 12 as a part of Chloe Lilac’s Meet Me @ The Altar tour. The New York-native band’s sounds are a medley of alternative rock, pop punk, and an edgy lullaby crafted by bassist Sara Keden, guitarist Sabel Englert and drummer Becca Webster.

Known by many after various tours, some TikTok stardom, and a handful of original singles and EPs, the band is no stranger to wooing audiences nationwide.

When chatting with the group, we got to talk tour life, show prep, and even tumbleweed. Check it out here:

The Pitch: This is the 5th time you’ve been on tour. How is this time around different than others?

Webster: I feel like it’s been more personal this time around. We’ve been able to get to know the artists that we’re on the bill with a little bit more than in the past. It’s smaller, which has been honestly awesome because we really get to connect with the audience and meet them after.

Englert: I think this is also the first time that at almost every show we’ve had people tell us that they’ve seen us before and are back to see us again, which is exciting and why we do what we do.

Do you have a routine you stick to when prepping to get on stage?

Englert: We’ve really figured out when to do what after five tours. So, we’re loaded in, and we have to wait until our soundcheck, and that is when we do our makeup. Then we order food so we’re not super hungry like on our first tour. We never ordered food and there would only be like, only McDonald’s open and it was terrible. We pick our outfits way before now so we can coordinate and this has been a recent development that has made it just slightly more slay. Sometimes we make some content for our Instagram after soundcheck if we have the time.

What are you expecting from KC?

Keden: Well, you know, we’ve hit New York, we’ve hit L.A. In comparison, I honestly feel like sometimes we have better fan interactions in the cities that aren’t as huge. I feel that in smaller cities, they’re more generally stoked that we’re there and really genuinely more excited for the music. A few nights ago, a group of kids that came to a show told us they had been to 12 of our shows this year alone.

Have there been any mishaps so far on the tour?

Englert: Well, we drove through a wind tunnel that shook the van driving from Utah to Arizona. There was one lane, and I saw tumbleweed and dust and thought, here we go. Other than that, there haven’t been any major complications.

What is your favorite part about touring?

Englert: I feel like being on tour makes me re-fall in love with music because I listen to full albums when we’re on the road, I’m looking out the window, and I don’t know I’ve been feeling very cheeseball this tour. It feels very special that we get to do what we’re doing.

Webster: You don’t always get the opportunity to get in front of new people that might enjoy your music. Being on tour, it’s almost a guarantee that every night new people are going to see you and maybe be into it.

