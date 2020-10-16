Aleia González to perform livestream concert Oct. 18th

Paraguay-born classical guitarist Aleia González is the first artist to perform in Kansas City Guitar Society‘s 2020-2021 virtual concert series. The concert, where she will perform pieces from Bach, Barrios, Giuliani, Tárrega, and more, will be available to stream for free on Kansas City Guitar Society’s website on Sunday, October 18th, at 4 p.m.

“I’m thrilled to be finally able to share some music again after so many months of chaos and uncertainty,” González said. “I believe that as artists, our job right now is to bring joy and beauty through our music-making.”

González, a guitar player since the age of 8, is an accomplished artist, with a Diploma of Classical Guitar from the conservatory Clave de Sol in Asunción, Paraguay, and a Master of Music degree in classical guitar performance from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. She now resides in Kansas City, where she teaches guitar in a wide range of locations, and performs with singers and instrumentalists from the area.

The live event will feature a stream of Aleia González’ performance, as well as an interview with her. It will be the first live event from the Kansas City Guitar Society since the COVID-19 pandemic began. There is no need to request a ticket or spot for the livestream, but you can mark your interest in going on the KCGS Facebook.