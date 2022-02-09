Alchemy Space Pole and Fitness brings art and wellness together

Kansas City native and national pole champion Laura Martin opened her first pole dancing studio—Alchemy Space Pole and Fitness (524 Walnut Street). The studio looks to celebrate, connect, and uplift patrons in a safe and body-positive environment.

Alchemy emphasizes its role in fitness is more than a dance or yoga class. They believe feeling our best is a package with many moving parts, which can be experienced in limited capacity classes within the studio’s beautiful sanctuary permeated by the scent of pure essential oils.

After completing your workout, you can enjoy all-natural and organic energizing tonics, smoothies, teas, and much more. Alchemy provides the space for you to connect and live in tune with yourself.

The studio currently hosts private parties, and Martin intends to continue to cultivate the community, welcoming dancers of all experience and interest levels.

Following Martin’s 15 years as a professional pole dancer on the West Coast, she came to the realization that pole dancing—while extremely athletic—has not yet been fostered artistically in the Kansas City metro.

“Pole dancing is an art—a way of life that is both an athletic lifestyle and a free form art that allows the dancer to express themselves with confidence and joy. Wellness is a key focus of my studio,” says Martin.

Alchemy can be found in the historic River Market, just above KC Taco Company. The mood-lit space features a rustic aesthetic of exposed brick and a top-floor view of the downtown Kansas City skyline.

Operating hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 5-8 p.m. Weekly specials and themed classes can be found on the studio’s Instagram or Facebook.