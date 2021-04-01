After disappointing Jayhawks season, Governor Kelly declares Ted Lasso Coach of the Year

Hear ye! Hear ye!

With Bill Self’s Jayhawks making an early exit from the Big Dance after a disappointing season, and pretty much every other Kansas team in the tank, Governor Laura Kelly has declared Ted Lasso, coach of the UK’s FC Richmond and a Kansas native as Kansas “Coach of the Year” on this day, APRIL 1st.

Sorry @CoachBillSelf, @CoachBrandonKU, @WSUKeithaAdams, & @Coach_lBrown – on this April 1st, I have issued a proclamation recognizing @TedLasso as Kansas Coach of The Year. pic.twitter.com/oLHCcybOP8 — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) April 1, 2021

The Governor cites Lasso’s “efforts to find empathy for and common ground with everyone he crosses paths” as why he beat out other Kansas coaches for this “definitely not made up award.” This also comes the same day, APRIL 1st, that Sporting KC announced striker Dani Rojas was acquired as part of a loan deal from Lasso’s squad.

To reiterate it is the date—APRIL 1st—that is “Ted Lasso Day.” And if the only thing you know about the show is Jason Sudeikis appeared high AF when he accepted his Best Actor Golden Globe, then get on over to Apple TV and check it out right now. It really is the best thing you’re going to watch this weekend.