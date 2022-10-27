“Adapted/Adopted: Journey of Asianx Women Artists” opens at KCKCC Art Gallery

“Adapted/Adopted: Journey of Asianx Women Artists” opened at KCKCC Art Gallery Oct. 17. The display tells the story of six Asian American women artists through an exploration of identity and belonging in the United States with an additional focus on the adoption phenomenon of relocating children of Asian descent to American families.

The exhibit features artists Cindy Leung, Eun-Kyung Suh, Haley Takahashi, Hong Zhang, Nichole Schiller, and Nina Ghanbarzadeh.

The opening reception takes place Oct. 27 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with a discussion from curator Karlota Contreras-Koterbay and dance performances by Chilanka Dance Academy and Nartan Academy of Dance.

The reception will include an Indian heritage music concert with Sitar, Bansuri/Indian Flute, and Tabla/Percussion instrumentation.

The exhibit and celebration are in partnership with the American Association of University Women Student Chapter, Center for Equity, Inclusion, and Multicultural Engagement, Fringe Benefits of Education, and the India Association of Kansas City.

The gallery is open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and admission is free to the public.