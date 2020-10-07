Aaron Lewis and Sully Erna head to Independence for ‘The American Drive-In’ tour on Oct. 11

The voices of rock bands Godsmack and Staind are teaming-up to give fans a socially distanced concert experience.

The American Drive-In Tour heads to B&B Theatres Twin Drive-In in Independence on Oct. 11. Sully Erna of Godsmack and Aaron Lewis of Staind are performing together on stage for an intimate and unplugged evening. The setlist will feature originals and covers that fans will recognize, along with free-wheeling conversation.

The duo had talked about doing this for a long time and it felt like the perfect opportunity to do so, according to Lewis in an interview. He states that it’s a viable way for people to see a live show, as the venue’s seating chart keeps everyone at a safe distance.

It’s one of the first live rock concerts as a part of a drive-in series in 2020, put together by independent festival producer Danny Wimmer.

Up to four patrons are allowed per vehicle and tickets can be bought here. What the crowd sees and hears will be unplanned. Every night will be a different set, so fans won’t want to miss out on this.

“I think that the magic is going to be me and (Erna) filling time with a bunch of shit that is going to be all the stuff that the fans are hoping it’s going to be,” Lewis says.