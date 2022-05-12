AAPI Heritage Month with Cafe Cà Phê: Phon Wills

For Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, we teamed up with Catcall magazine to highlight the AAPI team members who make Kansas City’s first Vietnamese coffee shop Cafe Cà Phê possible. Stick around this week to hear their stories.

What’s your title at Cafe Cà Phê?

Photographer and Content Creator

Where is your family’s country of origin?

Laos



What brought you and/or your family to Kansas City?

My parents originally started out in Boston but had friends in KC who convinced them to move to and start a life here.



When did you start working at Cafe Cà Phê and how did you get connected?

I was a customer and obsessed with Cafe Cà Phê, obvi. Jackie asked me to do a shoot one day, and we’ve been trucking right along since.



Cafe Cà Phê is all about the culture. How do you see your culture fitting in?

Honestly through sharing stories. Although we are of different nationalities, culturally we all seem so similar. I think the more we can relate to each other, the more we feel like we “fit in.”



How has working at Cafe Cà Phê impacted your connection to the Kansas City AAPI community?

I have met so many incredible humans through Cafe Cà Phê.



Can you share something about your culture that maybe our readers wouldn’t know about?

Laos and Thailand are very similar.



What does AAPI Heritage Month mean to you?

To me, it just mean bringing more awareness and education to our city and myself. There’s something new to learn every day.



What are three fun facts about you?

I am a foodie. I love the outdoors. And I just learned how to roller skate.



What’s your Cafe Cà Phê drink order?

Hella Good. Iced.



What’s your theme song?

“Super Bass” by Nicki Minaj



How can we support your community/culture in Kansas City?

Just by speaking about it. I’ve met Laos people who I never expected through Cafe Cà Phê events.