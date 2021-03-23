A pas de deux between KC Ballet dancer Lamin Pereira and a Pitch Questionnaire

Days and weeks were going by and then months until I realized that this pandemic wasn’t as simple as it seemed. For many weeks the frustration of being out of shape, dancing at home, not knowing what was going to be of our future and careers was just taking over my whole self. It was exhausting both physically and mentally.

But on the other hand, I was offered a job at The Finnish National Ballet in Helsinki (Finland) and at the time they had a full season (20-21) scheduled to happen while everything in America was completely canceled.

After a couple of meetings with both directors from both companies, I was able to take a leave of absence from KCB and go join The Finnish National Ballet for the time being. While I was there I was lucky enough to be back in the studios taking classes, rehearsing, and performing without masks for a while.

I was able to be in the World Premiere of Jekyll & Hyde by Val Caniparoli back in October. Which it’s a production KCB is supposed to do in the near future.

As COVID-19 started to get worse in November I was only able to rehearse The Nutcracker and then the government canceled our performances, but I was still fortunate to be working in the studios and eventually be part of the creation of a new production of Swan Lake choreographed by David Mcallister (Former Australian Ballet’s Artistic Director).

The dance industry, particularly ballet dancing, can be challenging for the BIPOC community with essentials like tights and shoes not being idealized for darker skin tones. What challenges have you had to overcome in dance because of your race?

To be honest none. But now I question myself, why? Many people don’t see me as a person of color because I am not “that black” so they say.

So many times I have heard: “You are not black. You are Brazilian.”

We are living in a society that doesn’t really care about knowing where we come from and just ignores what’s right in front of their eyes. But to answer your question: No, I haven’t faced any challenges in a ballet company due to my darker skin color. And to be honest I NEVER thought my darker skin color could stop me from achieving my dreams.

What advice do you have for other BIPOC dancers looking to break into the industry?

Don’t ever let anyone tell you that you can’t do something or be someone because of your skin color, race, ethnicity, sex, and etc. Be the example of hard work, discipline, and respect.

What would you consider your greatest success so far as a dancer?

At the moment I can say my greatest success is to have been able to join a major European ballet company at the age of 30 during a pandemic while every company was on hold around the world. This is something very unique and rare to happen as most companies now are looking for younger dancers. So the fact that I was able to keep a job back in KC and still join another company in Scandinavia was a huge accomplishment.