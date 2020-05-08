A look at Westport just before our grand reopening
We’ve been asking members of the KC community to submit stories about life under house arrest. If you’ve got a story you’d like to share, please send it to brock@thepitchkc.com for consideration. Today, local photographer (and Pitch intern) Samantha Sprouse shares a collection of shots from our great city, just before the grand reawakening starts next week. Hopefully, we’re near the end of posting shots that look like a ghost town, but also with people taking this seriously and staying spaced out for the foreseeable future. Here’s Westport from yesterday afternoon.