A Gen-Xer’s letter to her Boomer parents during COVID-19 Outbreak

Hey, Mom and Dad,

It’s me. Your difficult child. By difficult I mean the one who became a writer and worried you by twice living overseas and signed up for some crazy things for the thrill of it, like getting hit in the face during a boxing match.

I just wanted to check in on you. Have you left the house today? Good. Let’s not do that for a few weeks.

Remember the time you took me to Wrigley Field for my 13th birthday? That was such a fun trip. But, hey, let’s not go there right now. In fact, the baseball season is delayed so they wouldn’t let us in if we did.

I was thinking the other day how you used to tell me that I could do anything I set my mind to. I appreciate all your support over the years and I wanted to also mention that at this time it’s probably best if you not set foot outside the door for a while.

Sometimes I laugh at how you suggested I stick around the house instead of going out when it was late. What a young fool! You are not going to do that, are you? Leave the house, that is? It is advisable not to.

It’s been pretty slow so I will sign off for now.