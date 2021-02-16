A comprehensive list of warming centers in Kansas City

Bek Shackelford,

With Kansas City still in the deep freeze, warming shelters are increasingly important. If you or someone you know is in need of shelter, here is a list of shelter in the KC area:

Brush Creek Community Center

3801 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd.

Kansas City, MO. 64128

816-513-0730, M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

 

Garrison Community Center

1124 E. 5th Street

Kansas City, MO. 64106

816-513-7500, M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

 

Gregg/Klice Community Center

1600 John “Buck” O’Neil Way

Kansas City, MO. 64108

816-513-0652, M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

 

Hillcrest Community Center

10401 Hillcrest

Kansas City, MO. 64134

816-513-8560, M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

 

Kansas City North Community Center

3930 NE Antioch Road

Kansas City, MO. 64117

816-513-7740, M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

 

Line Creek Community Center

5940 NW Waukomis Drive

Kansas City, MO. 64151

816-513-0760, M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

 

Marlborough Community Center

8200 Paseo Blvd.

Kansas City, MO. 64131

816-513-7800, M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

 

Roger T. Sermon Community Center

201 N Dodgion Street

Independence, MO. 64050

816-325-7370, open through Feb. 16th, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

 

Scott Eicke Warming Center

Bartle Hall

301 W 13th Street

Kansas City, MO. 64105, everyday 6 p.m. – 8 a.m.

Westport Roanoke Community Center

3601 Roanoke Road

Kansas City, MO. 64111

816-513-7660, M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

 

List shared with permission from Twitter user, SR Atchley’s private account.

 

 

 

