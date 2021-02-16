A comprehensive list of warming centers in Kansas City
With Kansas City still in the deep freeze, warming shelters are increasingly important. If you or someone you know is in need of shelter, here is a list of shelter in the KC area:
Kansas City, MO. 64128
816-513-0730, M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Kansas City, MO. 64106
816-513-7500, M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Kansas City, MO. 64108
816-513-0652, M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Kansas City, MO. 64134
816-513-8560, M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Kansas City North Community Center
Kansas City, MO. 64117
816-513-7740, M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Kansas City, MO. 64151
816-513-0760, M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Kansas City, MO. 64131
816-513-7800, M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Roger T. Sermon Community Center
Independence, MO. 64050
816-325-7370, open through Feb. 16th, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
301 W 13th Street
Kansas City, MO. 64105, everyday 6 p.m. – 8 a.m.
Westport Roanoke Community Center
Kansas City, MO. 64111
816-513-7660, M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
List shared with permission from Twitter user, SR Atchley’s private account.