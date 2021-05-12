90.9 The Bridge hosts “Sound Minds,” a full today of mental health awareness—happening now!

Today, May 12, 90.9 The Bridge is airing its “Sound Minds” special in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month. In partnership with Zero Reasons Why, “Sound Minds” will focus on mental health and the role music plays in it. The station will host special guests, as well as community-submitted stories about songs and artists and the role the songs have played in their lives.

You can submit stories about the songs and artists that get you through the tough times via email to soundminds@thebridge909.org. The listening-party-story-sharing event will go through the day. Listen to The Bridge at 90.9 fm on your radio or stream it here.