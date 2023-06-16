49 adventurous teams took on The Pitch Scavenger Hunt 2023

Our Pitch readers must trust us… because, once again, they let us guide them along for an adventure of riddles and challenges that sent them from Olathe to Raytown, then Crossroads to Strawberry Hill, and everything in between.

A total of 49 teams joined the Kansas City exploration. We have photographic evidence of each team’s KC expertise, but Pinkies and the Brain took the top prize of $500 and a prize pack from our sponsors! Their tie-breaker submission sealed the deal. KC Pitch Poodles came in a super-close second by showing their personality and Pitch-spirit at every stop. Third place went to a returning team: It’s Always Saucy in Kansas City.

“We had such fun doing the scavenger hunt, and as two 63-year-olds who have both lived in KC for 50 years, we couldn’t believe how many surprises there were,” says Dawn from team Neon Bulldogs.

Some teams ventured in the rain, others brought their dog along, and some turned it into a romantic date! The hunt was far from grueling. In fact, some teams enjoyed a lunch break when visiting Bay Boy Speciality Sandwiches, took a relaxing breather atop Green Roof Park, and celebrated their game progress at Crane Brewing.

“The scavenger hunt was SO fun! We hit all the spots in one day. I can’t believe we’ve never done it before!” says Kate McLiney of team loKCal.

In case you want ideas for your own KC adventure, here’s where we sent them:

The challenges were divided into a south loop and a north loop for efficiency’s sake. The south loop took players to David Coffin’s totems at JCCC, Tea-Biotics local kombucha shop, the Museum at Prairiefire, the Stateline location of Greenlight Dispensary, a mini-hike to the cave at Cave Spring Park, Crane Brewing, and Terrabis Dispensary drive through.

That’s not all—the south loop also brought them to Waldo, where there’s a convenient parking lot for the Harry Wiggins Trolley Track Trail—the original KC streetcar line, then Jacob L. Loose Park, Bay Boy Specialty Sandwiches, The Pressed Penny Tavern, Bunker, Cultivate KC Westport Commons Farm, Charlotte Street Foundation’s mural by Stephen Proski, and Indigo Wild.

The north loop included Strawberry Hill Museum, Cluster Truck, DoubleTap KC VR Arcade and Bar, City Market, BesaMe Wellness, Green Roof Park (six stories off the ground!), ever-colorful art alley, Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, and American Shaman CBD.

The Pitch Scavenger Hunt has wrapped for the year, but keep an eye out for next year’s game and upcoming Pitch events like our Golf Tournament and Margarita Experience!