4 Hands Brewing partners with Veterans Community Project for fundraiser beer

4 Hands Brewing Co., a St. Louis brewery founded in 2011, is brewing a new hazy ale to benefit the community. State Wide features Simcoe and Amarillo hops and exists to give back to Missourians.

When Kevin Lemp founded 4 Hands Brewing Company in 2011, he always knew that he wanted the brewery to be “more than beer,” but wasn’t sure what that meant at the time. As we've grown our City Wide Mission and given back over $250,000 to local non-profits since 2016, we've… — 4 Hands Brewing Company (@4HandsBrewingCo) April 13, 2021

Veterans Community Project is the inaugural partner with 4 Hands for the State Wide beer, which will launch in early May. Cases of the beer will be available across Missouri wherever 4 Hands beer is sold. For every case purchased, the brewery will donate $1 to VCP—with the ultimate goal of building a new tiny home for a veteran.

We’re incredibly excited and proud to partner with Veterans Community Project to launch State Wide, a new hazy pale ale, in May! For every case sold across the state, we’ll donate $1 to @vcp_hq with the ultimate goal of building a tiny home in their new St. Louis community. pic.twitter.com/A4ffeHlz7p — 4 Hands Brewing Company (@4HandsBrewingCo) April 14, 2021

The HUD estimates that there are over 40,000 unhoused veterans across the U.S. In Missouri, that means about 538 veterans are currently experiencing homelessness in our state. That’s what VCP and 4 Hands hope to alleviate with this partnership.

The Veterans Community Project designs tiny homes as transitional housing for unhoused veterans. While staying in the tiny home, the veteran is provided with a case manager who connects them to a community of local companies, agencies, nonprofits, and others who help provide the support needed to help them through their unique situations. The veterans are able to stay in the village as long as they need while they make progress towards their goal of permanent housing.

The State Wide brew comes after the success of City Wide, an American Pale Ale that benefits the St. Louis community. 4 Hands donated over $250,000 in the five years that City Wide has been sold. Since 2016, 4 Hands has partnered with 20 nonprofits to give back to the community.

4 Hands hopes to achieve the same success, if not more, with State Wide.