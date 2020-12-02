4 Hands Brewing Co. unveils three new cookie-inspired stout beers

4 Hands Brewery, founded in St. Louis in 2011, has released their limited-time-only Chocolate Milk Stout Variety Pack to liquor stores in the KC area. Their popular rotating annual release is three fresh takes on their original Chocolate Milk Stout, each inspired by a different kind of cookie: Mint Chocolate Cookie, Toffee Cookie Crunch, and Caramel Coconut Cookie Crunch.

“Our brewing team is given a lot of freedom to play and experiment with new ideas/processes/ingredients, and they work with leadership to come up with the theme for each year’s Chocolate Milk Stout Variety Pack,” says specialist Jeremy Danner. “Last year, the theme was Italian desserts, and we brewed variants that were inspired by tiramisu, cannolis and panna cotta. In 2018, we made beers that played on Mississippi mud cake, chocolate-covered cherries and bananas foster.”

The Mint Chocolate Cookie flavor will feature notes of cacao nibs, lactose, and mint, while Toffee Cookie Crunch will have notes of cacao nibs, lactose, and toffee. Caramel Coconut Cookie Crunch, seemingly inspired by the actual best Girl Scout cookie flavor, will feature cacao nibs, caramel, lactose, and toasted coconut flakes.

The Chocolate Milk Stout Variety Pack will be available at retailers on the Missouri side of KC who typically carry 4 Hands Brewing’s seasonal and limited release beers. Limited draft will also be available at select beer bars around the city.