2nd annual BLVD Revel Run is off to the races September 30 to benefit WIN for KC

The 2nd annual BLVD Revel run will be taking place this Saturday, September 30.

The run benefits the Women’s Intersport Network for Kansas City (WIN for KC), whose mission is to empower the lives of girls and women through advocating and promoting the benefits of sports and fitness while providing opportunities for participation through endurance events, awards programming, and scholarships.

The 6k race will begin at 9 a.m. at Boulevard Brewing Co and the course will run through midtown. Afterwards, participants will be able to celebrate post-race at the brewery with a Finish Line Festival featuring food, drinks, and experiences from local woman owned businesses.

Participating businesses include: