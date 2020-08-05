2020 state primary election results for the metro and Kansas, Missouri

The 2020 primary election took place yesterday for Kansas and Missouri, and after a long day at the polls, the results are in. This year, many opted to vote by mail due to the coronavirus concerns and those votes will continue to be counted until Friday as they come in.

There were several upsets in Missouri, while Kansas did not seem to have as electric of an election day. The results of Tuesday’s election determine who will be going head-to-head in November in both state and national races.

As votes have not been entirely tabulated yet, these results use the most recent numbers and will be updated if any races experience a shift later in the week.

Kansas

U.S. Senate Primary: For Republicans, Roger Marshall is leading over Kris Kobach at 40% over 26%. Bob Hamilton trails, only earning 18% of votes, effectively killing his chances at the seat. For Democrats, Barbara Bollier has secured a win over Rober Tillman, who only won Woodson county.

Second Congressional District Primary: Republican Jake LaTurner has secured over 49% of the votes, upsetting incumbent Steve Watkins and Dennis Taylor.

Third Congressional District Primary: Kansas’ third congressional district covers most of the greater Kansas City, Kansas area. On the Republican side, Amanda Adkins has gained 30% of votes at this time and Sara Hart Weir follows with 23% and Adrienne Vallejo Foster sits at 20%. Adkins will go up against uncontested Democratic incumbent Sharice Davids in November.

Fourth Congressional District Primary: Both Democratic nominee Lombard and Republican incumbent nominee Estes will be running uncontested in November.

Missouri

First Congressional District Primary: The St. Louis area shook things up when Democrat Cori Bush beat out incumbent Democrat William Lacy Clay in an upset last night, winning with 48% over 45%. The third candidate, Katherine Bruckner, only received 5.9% of votes. Bush will go up against Anthony Rogers, who beat out Winnie Heartstrong in November. Bush’s win is a large progressive move, as she is the first Black woman representative St. Louis city and county have ever had. Bush was featured in the 2019 film, Knock Down The House, where she ran for the seat in the 2018 primaries and lost. This time around, though, she succeeded in a historic upset.

Medicaid Expansion Amendment: The other large contest of the day asked whether voters would choose to expand Medicaid in Missouri. The expansion narrowly passed with 53.3% to 46.7%.

Governor: Current incumbent Republican Mike Parsons is running for reelection against Democrat Nicole Galloway, who won by large margins yesterday, earning 84.6% of votes. Parsons has received criticism for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which could prove to be his downfall in November.

Fifth Congressional District Primary: This area covers Kansas City, Missouri where on the Democratic side, incumbent Emanuel Cleaver beat out Maite Salazar 85% to 14%. In November, Cleaver will go up against Republican candidate Derks, who beat candidate Barham 35% to 29%.