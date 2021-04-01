20,000 member Missouri-based Facebook group launches U.S. Senate candidate town halls

Rachel Potucek,

Facing a wide-open Missouri U.S. Senate race that seems to attract new candidates by the day, a 20,000-member Facebook group “Joe Biden for Missouri” is launching a series of one-on-one Town Halls with the candidates.

“2022 will be here before we know it. Candidates are launching their campaigns now, and voters need to tune in now,” said Bree Bowen, a lead Town Hall producer. “Our goal is to help people get informed and involved.”

Each Town Hall highlights a single candidate in an hour-long live Q&A with the audience, and videos are shared in partnership with The Pitch.

The first event features Lucas Kunce, a Marine Corp Major and foreign policy advisor. The next Town Hall, slated for April 27 at 7:30 p.m. features activist Timothy Shepard.

Categories: Politics
Tags: , , , ,

We at The Pitch love what we do, and want to keep bringing you interesting and insightful pieces. But producing quality journalism isn't cheap. If you enjoyed this story, or have enjoyed reading any of our stories in the last 40 years, please consider clicking the "Support Us" button right here.

More