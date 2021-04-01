20,000 member Missouri-based Facebook group launches U.S. Senate candidate town halls

Facing a wide-open Missouri U.S. Senate race that seems to attract new candidates by the day, a 20,000-member Facebook group “Joe Biden for Missouri” is launching a series of one-on-one Town Halls with the candidates.

“2022 will be here before we know it. Candidates are launching their campaigns now, and voters need to tune in now,” said Bree Bowen, a lead Town Hall producer. “Our goal is to help people get informed and involved.”

Each Town Hall highlights a single candidate in an hour-long live Q&A with the audience, and videos are shared in partnership with The Pitch.

The first event features Lucas Kunce, a Marine Corp Major and foreign policy advisor. The next Town Hall, slated for April 27 at 7:30 p.m. features activist Timothy Shepard.