13th annual Global Entrepreneurship Week KC runs tomorrow through Thursday

The annual GEWKC, an event to celebrate KC’s makers, dreamers, and doers, will kick off virtually tomorrow, Tuesday, November 17th and end Thursday, November 19th. During this period, more than 60 events will take place for more than 2,500 registered guests.

In 2008, the Kauffman Foundation created Global Entrepreneurship Week to highlight Kansas City’s small business community, but it has since expanded into more than 170 countries. In addition to the week’s main virtual events, small in-person events will be held throughout the KC metro area. All events are free, and registration is currently open at www.gewkc.org. A full agenda for virtual events can be found on the website, and more information on the in-person events will be available as events are added.

“GEWKC continues to be the largest celebration of entrepreneurship in the region, and we have seen firsthand the difference made in supporting our vibrant local small business community,” said Jenny Miller, chief organizer for GEWKC, and senior director of regional ecosystem development at the UMKC Innovation Center. “Now more than ever, our innovators need support to rebuild or reopen existing businesses or to keep momentum on bringing an idea or project to fruition.”

GEWKC’s mission for this year’s events is to help aspiring and established entrepreneurs alike build the skills and mindset to recover and reopen their businesses. The event also acts as a major networking opportunity to build comradery and community in the entrepreneurial world.

“We are committed to helping build and rebuild better, stronger, adaptable small businesses,” Miller said. “GEWKC events provide opportunities to interact and collaborate with a community of like-minded business owners and entrepreneurs and potentially discover the inspiration to operate and succeed in these challenging times.”

The full list of events and registration can be found here.