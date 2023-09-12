The Unicorn’s Native Gardens is too grounded to take real chances in the dirt

Kicking off The Unicorn Theatre’s 2023-2024 show schedule is the 2019 comedy Native Gardens directed by Vanessa Severo, flashing truths on suburban culture’s passive-aggression and systemic “-isms.” Tackling issues similar to current local controversy over native gardeners vs. city codes in Kansas City, the company’s rendition of this 90-minute one-act felt like a mid-energy, predictable build to fisticuffs. It’s a journey wherein the audience’s perspective on the characters never changes—a marginal start to what’s supposed to be Artistic Director Cynthia Levin’s swan song season.

We begin in present day Washington D.C where the show’s plot follows increasingly tense interactions between two couples: the Del Valles and the Butleys. The millennial, Latinx Del Valles, played by Justin Barron and Areli Gil, buy a fixer upper house next to the Boomer, caucasian Butleys, played by Mark Robbins and Merle Moores.

The husband of the Del Valles is hosting a last minute at-home barbecue for his law firm, causing a scramble to clean up the home’s exterior including a fence marking the couples’ property lines. However, when the Del Valles retrieve original blueprints of their home they find that the fence cut off an estimated $38,000 worth of land from their property, explaining why the Butleys’ prized possession—a carefully curated garden—made their home appear bigger. A collection of early morning, after work, and late evening conversations result in a clamor of “he said, she said” arguments, pushing the featured couples to sabotage each other in different ways.

The show’s star is the production team’s detailed choices to surround the couples in stark contrast. Look left to the Butleys and you see a white base, blue window-trimmed home with exterior lighting fixtures and a lawn that could be bought straight out of a Home Depot advertisement. Look right to the Del Valles and you see a brown base, fern window-trimmed fixer upper with a single flickering patio light and an oak tree whose branch seems to loom over, an eye sore and worry to most living with suburban culture. Mixed with masterful lighting and sound cues of bird song mornings and cricket chirp evenings, you also can’t help but notice the costuming: electric, big-pattern print from the Del Valle couple contrast to the earth-toned, rigid wardrobe of the Butley couple. With how the couples sabotage each other,

Take away the glitz and glamor and you’re left with a cast needing a lot more energy to match the constant rising stakes of the plotline.

Robbin’s and Barron’s portrayals of bread-winning husband figures were fairly grounded throughout the production, giving the politeness and micro-aggression culture of suburban experiences. But the actions and emotions were only slightly taken up a notch as they dissed each other’s personal lives. Gil’s and Moores’ portrayals of leader-minded wives leaned heavy on their own line deliveries, as they appeared to be speaking more than reacting, making their characters’ emotion feel lackluster.

From all the plot twists in this script, fierce emotions sit behind these couples’ walls and words and most people want to be voyeurs of those interactions as paying customers of live theatre. For a show that’s slated as a “hilarious, hot-button comedy,” you’re in for a “chuckling, backyard lecture.”

Native Gardens runs at The Unicorn until September 24, 2023.