The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist: Round 10: Jim Nimmo

Playlist Guest #10: Jim Nimmo

Who are you and what do you do?

My name is Jim “Nemo” Nimmo and I am a KC photographer who specializes in portrait, event, and product photography. I also wait tables and I’m pretty sure that I am the only grandfather who regularly contributes to The Pitch.

Where can we follow/support your work?

You can follow my life through a lens on my Instagram, Facebook, or visit my website. If you’d like to work with me, hit me up by email.

“Blister in the Sun” by the Violent Femmes

Written in 1983, this was the anthem song for every wild college party I ever attended that was worth going to. It was never released as a single and was banned by radio stations. In the age before streaming, this classic should have vanished into obscurity. Instead, it became the anthem for the party you tend not to remember the next day.

“When I’m Gone” by Kian Byrne

We skipped the holidays last year due to health concerns, so this year was special. My buddy Kian hit all the right notes so it’s been circulating through my personal playlist a lot right now.

“What It’s Like” by Everlast

The former frontman for House of Pain reached #1 on the Billboard charts for just one week in 1998, with this haunting blend of blues, hip-hop, and rock. Touching on themes of homelessness, unwanted pregnancy and street crime, Everlast asks the listener to “walk another mile in their shoes.”

“Talking Old Soldiers” by Bettye Lavette

I first heard this song sung by Elton John. I hated it—too pretty, melodic, and smooth. It was also boring. Then I heard it covered by Chicago’s blues queen, Bettye Lavette. I hated it, but for different reasons. Lavette’s version is the opposite of boring. It is painful, honest, and burns the soul with loss. When her aged and weary voice sings about having “a graveyard for a friend” it cuts a little too close to our world today to be comfortable listening.

“Packy Go Home” by The Elders

I first heard this song during the early days of my father’s final illness. I played it for Dad in the hospital. He got a heartfelt laugh out of it when I told him it was a true story that happened here in Kansas City. Dad said Packy reminded him of his best friend growing up. I pointed out that Packy accidentally blew up his elementary school by overheating the boiler. “Exactly”, my father replied with great satisfaction.

“Hunger Strike” by Temple of the Dog

My introduction to the voice of Eddie Vedder—a pure mix of angels and demons all in one.

“All Along the Watchtower” by Jimi Hendrix

If you have to ask why this song is on any playlist… c’mon.