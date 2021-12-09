The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist Round 6: Aaron Rhodes

Welcome to The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist, a forever-growing playlist of songs picked by people in KC. View/follow the full playlist on Spotify and you can always go back and check out the full run of articles. Throw the playlist on shuffle and enjoy away!

Playlist Guest #6: Aaron Rhodes

Who are you and what do you do?

I am the founder/editor-in-chief of Shuttlecock Music Magazine and a frequent contributor to The Pitch.

What are today’s additions to The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist?

40. Fat Tone – “Stacka Dolla (OG)”

I know little to nothing about Fat Tone’s street-level crime involvement beyond what I’ve read in Kendrick Blackwood’s 2005 piece in The Pitch after Fat Tone’s death, as well as the more recent Donald Morrison piece about Mac Dre’s death for Passion Of The Weiss. What I do know a lot about is how hard some of Fat Tone’s music is. He was perhaps the first non-Stange Music-affiliated Kansas City rapper I was made aware of—blasted frequently at parties and in the cars of local punk rockers I went to DIY shows with in the early 2010s. The directness (and, occasionally, the cartoonishness) with which he rapped will always be impressive to me. This is perhaps his most well-known track, the first track of his I heard, and quite possibly my favorite of his.

41. Rich Gang – “Lifestyle”

This song is, if not my favorite song ever, solidly in my top five favorite songs ever. I worked at Domino’s while I was in high school and not yet old enough to deliver pizzas, so my one salve was the shop’s radio, which I would often tune to Hot 103 Jamz. One of the two or three summers I worked there, Rich Gang’s “Lifestyle” played at least once an hour and was the happiest moment I would have in any given hour. The melodies that Young Thug creates in this song are infectious beyond belief and are still euphoric to me with each listen. This song will never get old. It also came at the time where trap music was crossing into the mainstream in a big way, so I find it to be quite important in a historical sense as well.

42. Dead Boys – “All This And More”

Eighties hardcore punk is perhaps my personal favorite era of music, but we would not have had that sound without the seventies punk rock-n-roll that preceded it. This Dead Boys album is punk rock at its sleaziest and I can never get enough of it. I’m sure this is a repellant and annoying statement to make, but punk rock and has become so extremely sanitized in the last several years, so returning to albums like this is often a breath of fresh air for me after engaging with the stuffiness of modern rock.

43. Black Flag – “TV Party”

I recent bit I’ve been doing is joking to my friends in the hardcore scene that “TV Party” is the best hardcore song ever written. The thing is, I’m only half-joking.