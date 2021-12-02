The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist: Round 5: Kristen Thomas

Welcome to The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist, a forever-growing playlist of songs picked by people in KC. View/follow the full playlist on Spotify and you can always go back and check out the full run of articles.

Playlist Guest #5: Kristen Thomas

Who are you and what do you do?

I’m Kristen Thomas and I am a Certified Sex Coach, podcaster, writer, and columnist for The Pitch. I’m also lived in KC most of my life, currently with my life partner, 2 cats, a dog, and 59 houseplants and counting.

Where can we follow/support you and your work?

You can find me on TikTok @CoachKristen, Twitter and Insta @openthedoorskc, listen to my weekly podcast or read my monthly column both titled Keep Them Coming or email me Kristen@openthedoorscoaching. com

31. Lull by MKoussa

I’m super fond of the artist (he’s my boyfriend) and it’s a nice meditative track to start off the playlist and center myself.

32. Let’s Go Crazy by Prince

The beat alone is enough to shake off some bad vibes. We all know the opening, but my favorite line is “You better live now before the grim reaper come knocking on your door”. Life is too damn short y’all! Be present and enjoy it! Let’s goooooo crazy!

33. Good As Hell by Lizzo

I have the receipts to prove I’ve loved Lizzo since just after she released her first EP. I love that everyone else in the world knows how talented she is now too! This song was like a girlfriend telling me I’m worth so much more than I give myself credit for.

34. Find My Own Way by GRiZ feat. Wiz Khalifa

As an entrepreneur, it’s easy to feel like I’m spinning my wheels. Wiz and GRiZ are so happy and uplifting, telling me “all it takes is time and patience, just gotta set your goal and you’ll make it there.” It also reminds me of Bonnaroo, psychedelics, and dancing with good friends.

35. Girls Just Want to Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper

Bubbly and poppy yet filled with the siren that is Cyndi Lauper showing her range. Mom and Dad may not always agree with my choices, but I love my life. And I have a hell of a lot of fun in my life with my girlfriends!!

36. Follow Your Arrow by Kasey Musgraves

Calling out the hypocrisy we often face in our culture with puns is my jam. Wouldn’t the world be much better if you let go of your grudges and judgments? Of course!

37. Juice by Lizzo

She’s the empress deserving of two songs on my list because she’s so full of self love. When I’m panicking, what I need is a bad bitch helping me feel like a bad bitch, too. I also remember her telling the audience at her 2019 Midland show “If you love me this much, you can love yourself this much!” Thank you, Queen!

38. Dry the Rain by The Beta Band

I’ve loved this song since I heard it on High Fidelity. But do read the book, it’s even better than the film, and skip the Hulu remake. I wore out the VHS tape in my 20s. This one starts off a bit gloomy, but when the refrain hits at 2:01, the tone of the song shifts, and I love singing along to “if there’s something inside that you wanna say, say it out loud, it’ll be okay, I will be your light, I will be your light” but I change it to “I will be alright, You will be alright.”

39. New Sensation by INXS

Live baby, live. I’m pretty sure this song is about drugs, but when he says “cry baby cry when you got to get it out, I’ll be your shoulder, you can tell me all. don’t keep it in ya.” It’s a little too poppy for me to actually cry to in a cathartic way. But it’s that friend/lover saying let it out and let me help you forget all about it darling.