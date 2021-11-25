The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist Round 4: Michael Mackie

Welcome to The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist, a forever-growing playlist of songs picked by people in KC. View/follow the full playlist on Spotify and you can always go back and check out the full run of articles.

Playlist Guest #4: Michael Mackie

Who are you and what do you do?

Michael Mackie, entertainment writer, Emmy award-winning celeb interviewer, blog poster extraordinaire, and other sundry items.

Where can we follow/support you and your work?

You’ll find my celeb-centric musings at ThePitchKC.com, but I’m also a stalwart travel writer at MyFavePlaces.com. If I just need an outlet for having clever conniption fits, you’ll find those blog posts on my colorful website, MichaelMackie.com. (You can also find me on Twitter at @M2Esq.)

What are today’s additions to The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist?

Fun fact: I’ve been teaching fitness classes here in the metro for the last twenty years. Currently, you’ll find me at Lifetime Fitness in Overland Park where I’m known for my eclectic mix of workout songs. These are my signature tunes—and a few vicious remixes—that’ll keep you pumped up and completely oblivious to the fact you put way, way too much weight on your barbell and may currently be bleeding out of your eyeballs. Bless.

23. Faith Evans – “Mesmerized” (Freemasons Radio Edit)

If my class is feigning a mood or not giving me their all, I’ll put on this lil’ ditty and it instantly gets everyone going. I can’t be sure, but I think the thumping beat gives my class superpowers as they can suddenly crank out another hundred bicep curls or squats without complaining. (It helps that Faith exclaims, “Come on now!” multiple times in the song. She’s, like, my co-cheerleader.) Also, if I ever decide to do drag, this song will be my jam. Full stop.

24. Cascada – “Evacuate the Dancefloor” (PH Electro Mix)

This song builds for a solid sixty seconds and then pulses unrelentingly for the next four minutes. There’s chanting, rapping, callbacks, and one helluva hook. I’ve heard 18 billion different versions of this song and I always come back to this one. Also, if I ever decide to do drag, this song will snatch me the crown. Full stop.

25. September – “Cry For You” (Spencer & Hill Remix)

True story, there’s a 60-something gal in the gym who is an unstoppable force of nature. She’s so strong and determined when she works out, I’m not even sure she’s human. I always assumed she was a fembot. One day I asked what she was listening to and she swapped out her earbuds. It was this particular song. I’ve now infused it into my playlist. It’s moody, brooding, ominous, and builds to a berserk, frenzied peak just when you least expect it. Also, if I ever do drag—oh, you get the drill.

26. Asteroids Galaxy Tour – Heart Attack (Manhattan Clique Extended Remix)

I’m not sure how I stumbled across this tune, but it works on a fundamental number of levels. And try as I might, I cannot understand 90 percent of the lyrics. It’s either nonsensical babbling or some sort of trashy Euro-brogue accent. The one part I can appreciate? It’s where the singer belts out, “Geez, Louise!” In other news, I just got recertified to perform CPR in an emergency situation last week. Thus, the title of the song is not lost on me.

27. Foster the People – Pumped Up Kicks (Gigamesh Remix)

This toe-tapper—which is allegedly about children battling drug dealing bad guys—is an odd crowd favorite. I don’t make the rules. I just find out what songs elicit the best workout from my students and go from there. This song rules the roost and can be my first song out of the gate or used as the cool down. It’s versatile.

28. Frida – I Know There’s Something Going On (Doc Terry vs. Matt Mix)

Hard to believe, but this one-hit wonder from Frida (of ABBA fame) is nearly 40 years old. However, it brings much joy upon the land when I play it. Mainly because everyone in class sings along with gusto. The doubled-down drumming and background vocals from Phil Collins certainly do not hurt.

29. Robyn – Dancing On My Own (Radio Edit)

In 2010, I suffered a stroke and nearly keeled over dead. It was also the same year this dance tune was released. It became my official, unofficial comeback song. Funny how it took a near-death experience for me to start living my best life. This song was a big part of me getting out of my funk and back to teaching class.

30. Company B – Fascinated (Tre’s 707 Extended Remix)

This epic song clocks in at nearly 9:00 minutes. If I want to bury my class and wipe the floor with them, I play this 80s freestyle classic. Plus, the lyrics speak volumes to me: “I’m fascinated by your love, boy. I’m fascinated by your love toy. I’m fascinated by the way you make me feel.” Did Elton John ever come up with something that profound? No—no, he did not.