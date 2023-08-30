The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist Round 33: Hayden Kalp

Welcome to The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist, a forever-growing playlist of songs picked by people in KC. View/follow the full playlist on Spotify, and you can always go back and check out the full run of articles. Throw the playlist on shuffle and enjoy away!

Playlist Guest 34: Hayden Kalp

My name is Hayden Kalp, and I enjoy attending punk shows in sweaty basements. I am an intern for The Pitch, and I’m new to the KC area, but my love stems heavily from the music scene in and around the city. I play guitar and sing for Island Policy (shameless plug) and enjoy going to the dog park with my girlfriend and our dog, Bowie Beans.

That being said, allow me to share some of my favorite local talent in the area.

“Weekender” by Mellowphobia

Kicking this list off is one of my all-time favorite groups, Mellowphobia. This Kansas City three-piece are true spearheads of the KC scene. Their song “Weekender” is the perfect listen to get you through your workday, cap a late-night drive, or while enjoying a cold one. Please listen responsibly.

“Leftovers (Demo)” by Junkyardroyalty

Next up, we have a Kansas City-based group, Junkyardroyalty. The demo of their crowd favorite “Leftovers” is a gut-wrenching take on heartbreak guaranteed to put you in your feels. This is a band that is absolutely electric live. If you’re not tuned into them, you’re missing out.

“Just Like a Woman” by JACKOFFS

What would this list be without Lawrence-based ska-punk trio JACKOFFS and their 2022 album Prime Specimen? In particular, the equally groovy and impactful track “Just Like a Woman.” They’re fast, loud, and consist of two Jacks and a Jacob. I dare you not to feel an instantaneous energy boost listening to this track.

“Special” by Island Policy

Topeka-based alt-rock trio Island Policy and their song “Special” showcase trashy guitars and thundering drums paired with soft verses and scream-heavy choruses. A personal go-to for workouts. (I’m biased.)

“Family Friendly Entertainment” by God’s Computer

If you’ve ever been to Howdy KCMO, then you may have heard the legend of local singer-songwriter God’s Computer. GC’s newest single, “Family Friendly Entertainment” highlights both their writing prowess and ability to produce absolutely gnarly metal tracks. We’re all just digits in God’s Computer.