The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist Round 32: Mar’Che Boggess

Playlist guest #32: Mar’Che Boggess

Who are you and what do you do?

Hey, I’m Mar’Che! (It’s pronounced Marshay)

Before you ask, no, it’s not French.

I’m a writer, taco enthusiast, and self-proclaimed pint-sized powerhouse. I love changing my nail color with the seasons. I also carry an emergency pair of hoop earrings with me at all times.

Where can we support you and your work?

You can follow my work here at The Pitch. If you’re into encouraging words, love 80s funk music, or need a good book recommendation, feel free to follow me on Instagram.

“If You Dare” by Jazmine Sullivan

This song is a part of my coming-of-age soundtrack. It was released during my senior year of high school. I loved it so much that it became my morning alarm. At that time, waking up at 5 a.m. to catch the bus by 6:55 a.m. felt like an extreme sport. It gave 17-year-old me all the motivation I needed to put my big girl pants on and book it down the street to the bus stop.

“Angel” (Live) by Lalah Hathaway

I’m a sucker for a good cover. When I stumbled upon this one, I found myself repeatedly screaming “YAS QUEEN” at my TV. It wasn’t long before it became a part of my Saturday morning cleaning playlist. I definitely plan on waking my future kids up to this song accompanied by the smell of Pine Sol on the weekends.

“Don’t Touch My Hair” by Solange ft. Sampha

I consider Solange’s “A Seat at the Table” an ode to Black womanhood. Don’t Touch My Hair became an anthem for me after growing my hair out for the umpteenth time. How else was I supposed to get through the awkward length phase again? Solange’s nod to Patrice Rushen in the music video makes me love it even more.

“How Deep Is Your Love” (Acoustic Version) by PJ Morton and Alex Isley

This song gives me all the cozy feels. If I ever get around to owning a coffee shop and bookstore one day, this will definitely be on the playlist. I absolutely loved the original version and when PJ dropped this version featuring Alex, I was geeked. It was like a hug I didn’t know I needed.

“Flashing Lights” by Kanye West ft. Dwele

One of my earliest memories of this song was when I finally learned how to rollerskate backward. My family and I were regulars at the 2-4 p.m. session on Saturdays at Skateland, now known as Skate City. It was definitely giving Roll Bounce in real-time. Nothing screamed main character energy more than my baby pink wheels and hot pink pom poms. I know you’re envisioning it right now.

“Beautiful” by Mali Music

This song stays on repeat during my morning routine. It’s such a feel-good song. It’s also most ideal for carpool karaoke sessions and those slightly obligatory <insert grandiose accomplishment here> social media posts.