The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist Round 31: Zoe Strohm

Playlist guest #31: Zoe Strohm

Who are you, and what do you do?

My name is Zoe Strohm. I am a proud, emotional Cancer, crystal collector, and weird pet haver. I am a Kansas City native with a deep love for my hometown. I love live music, no concert too far, no plane ticket too unobtainable.

I am a writer and graphic designer, currently writing for both The Pitch and Roo News, UMKC’s independent student newspaper.

Where can we support/follow your work?

The Pitch and my stories with Roo News.

“The Last of the Honey Bees” by Sam Burchfield

The uplifting melody and sweet guitar sugarcoat the overarching theme of feeling like you are losing grip on your childhood. A great song for those who are entering the adult world, while also living in their parents’ basement. Not like I would know exactly what that feels like.

“Small Talk” by Briston Maroney

One of my favorite yell-in-the-car songs. Perfect for driving home late at night when I-35 is almost empty, you are going 5 over, all the streetlights are blue, and you just want to get home. Also great for when that girl from Facebook tries to recruit you to her “team” that you have to pay $500 to join.

“All My Love” by Noah Kahan

The song for when all your friends come back from college when you choose to stay close to home. Sitting in your car in a target parking lot laughing about all the memories from when you were younger, yet feeling bittersweet about not leaving home. Don’t worry, most of them will end up working for Cerner eventually.

“Meet Me in the Woods” by Lord Huron

A sinister theme, and yet I do want to go into the woods. It’s like a possum siren song. I can already see the headline now: “Feral Woman Found in Swope Park.”

“Francesca” by Hozier

Listen to this song and feel hopeful about being loved as passionately as described in this song, and then remember that Kansas City is ranked #1 worst place to date in the United States, according to BestPlaces.

“Twin Size Mattress” by The Front Bottoms

Where would a Kansas City vibes playlist be without the inclusion of some good-ole-fashion Midwest emo? I bet you haven’t thought about this song in years, but I am here to remind you it still hits just as hard as it did when you were 15.

“The Subway Song” by Delacey

Uses literal subway sounds as part of the song to remind us Kansas City natives about our lack of public transportation and overabundance of highway miles.