The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist Round 29: Sofia Mongillo

Playlist guest #29: Sofia Mongillo

Who are you, and what do you do?

I am a proud Aquarius, writer, self-proclaimed movie critic, pasta-eater, and raccoon-lover.

Until recently, I spent the last few years studying and residing in New Orleans, living out my alt Princess and the Frog dreams. I’m currently in KC, enjoying its surprisingly awesome selection of thrift stores, impressive live music scene, and still getting used to the whole state line divide thing.

Where can we support/follow your work?

Well, of course, I’ll encourage you to read my work with The Pitch, which you can find here. Other than that, you can check out my Instagram and TikTok pages.

“Get Through to You” by Aubrey Jane

Finding this artist’s music has been a perfectly refreshing summer experience, making choosing a single song to highlight hard. Nonetheless, I chose this one due to its genuine vibe and overall uniqueness. It emulates that feeling I’m sure we’ve all had the pleasure of knowing, when you’re like, how are you right in front of me but not even here simultaneously? What the hell is going on here? Anyways, for me, this hidden gem is a perfect combination of songwriter girly and sexy grunge goddess that I think we all need in our lives.

“The Killing Moon” by Echo & the Bunnymen

I was reminded of this song’s pure bliss when hearing it amidst binging Showtime’s season 2 of Yellowjackets. Something about a soccer team attempting to survive the winter stranded in the woods accompanied by British post-punk new wave is just soo *chef’s kiss*.

“Your Woman” by White Town

This is one of those jams that will make me feel like the main character in any given situation, without fail. It’s a dangerous game to hit play while I’m getting ready, though, because I will inevitably become one with the angst and put on too much eyeliner.

“skullbead” by swood & beckerfricks

Just when I thought I had left my hyperpop electropunky soft head-banging days in 2016, I was proven wrong. Recently, I’ve been in a sort of music rut that causes me to skip most of the content in my library. I feel irrationally unsatisfied with everything that comes on shuffle However, the list of songs I’ve provided you here today includes the few exceptions to this curse I’ve fallen victim to. This song in particular, with its fun distortions and chipmunk-like vocals, has been the eclectic burst of energy I’ve needed. P.S.: shoutout to swood. I may or may not know him in real life and happen to think he’s the coolest person ever.

“This Is the Day” by The The

If you’re ever in search of a song to kickstart your day and put a little pep in your step, this is the one. It’s the scene during the opening credits of a movie that establishes the it’s-going-to-be-the-best-day-ever feel. It’s that first moment after an inconsolable heartbreak when you think, oh, maybe I am going to be okay. In other words, it’s the cure to all. As a lover of all things 80s-sounding, listening to music that belongs to this general vibe always encourages my fantasy of casting myself as the protagonist in an indie film set in this alluring decade. I’m not exactly sure how well a blue-haired Spanish girl would fit in in the 80s, but, spoiler alert, we know what song will play while I brush my teeth.

“Deceptacon” by Le Tigre

When my dog gets the zoomies, this is what I imagine plays in her head. Honestly, it gives me the zoomies as well. The blend of uneasy yet soft-spoken vocals and electronic explosions of adrenaline hugs my eardrums in an addictive way. It’s a tongue twister and dance party at the same time. I’m certain this is what the toys in Toy Story play when their owners leave the house. Additionally, I can’t decide which scene in my 80s film this song will accompany-a food fight, zooming on a racetrack, or a badass vigilante woman beginning her revenge spree. I hope this piece establishes just how in love I am with music supervisors.