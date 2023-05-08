The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist Round 28: Sarah Sipple

Welcome to The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist, a forever-growing playlist of songs picked by people in KC. View/follow the full playlist on Spotify, and you can always go back and check out the full run of articles. Throw the playlist on shuffle and enjoy away!

Playlist guest #28: Sarah Sipple

Who are you, and what do you do?

Aquarius, Enneagram 1, downtowner… and I’m happy to be the Community Manager at The Pitch. I love that we celebrate (and question) the people and establishments of Kansas City. There is so much good here, plus tremendous talent and diverse perspectives. But when you care about something you actively work to make it better and safer for all. On an average workday, you can find me chugging sparkling water, making The Pitch Instagram posts and newsletters, dishing out local food and drink news, using too many exclamation points and writing run-on sentences, chatting with Pitch Members, lighting an Effing Candle Co. candle, and planning my next coffee run!

Where can we support/follow your work?

Check out my delicious weekly column KC Sips and set up a Google alert if you like it! For even more Pitch content I write or curate, sign up for the free newsletters using the little Pitch icon at the bottom right of your screen and become a Pitch Member. Beyond The Pitch, I’m active on TikTok and Instagram, sharing all the fun to be had in KC!

“Between Two Points” by The Glitch Mob (feat. Swan)

Hearing this on 96.5 The Buzz in 2010 was the first time I listened to a song and thought, “Damn, that’s a sexy song.” Since it was before the time of Spotify and digital radio, and I was far too afraid of computer viruses to download music illegally—it was years before I could actually listen to it at will. Surely that scarcity added to its intrigue.

“Slow Burn” by Kacey Musgraves

Kacey is an icon. Her style, her politics, her songwriting. This album, Golden Hour, might be the first vinyl I ruin from non-stop play. It gives an ethereal, happy, yet grounded 45 minutes. While I enjoy some country music artists, I wasn’t fully aware of Kacey in her Pageant Material or Same Trailer Different Park time. I now appreciate her full discography and how each album is a time capsule for her diverse chapters of life.

“Living” by Josephine Collective

No matter how many words I spent on this section, it still would not communicate the level of dedication I had to this KC band as a teen. I have memories of coding their lyrics into my MySpace to express my ~*@ng$t*~ but make it “intellectual.”

“I’m Crying” by The Animals

Records from the 1960s are my new favorite. I’m not a collector of anything, but I’ve dipped my toe into snagging ’60s pop/party/rock vinyl when I come across them. They spark a sense of fun and main character energy. This specific rock-edged pop record piqued my interest in ’60s music, but it also reminds me of my dad.

“Sunday Candy” by Donnie Trumpet & The Social Experiment

I dare you not to dance a little! Instantly this song conjures images of family—my niece and nephew joining us in a dance party in my brother’s garage. Good vibes are guaranteed. There’s also a fabulous live recording of Chance the Rapper & choir performing this at an Obama-era White House Tree Lighting Ceremony.

“River” by Leon Bridges

Leon is always a vibe. If you can’t already tell, I’m not bound by genre or era. Neither is Leon Bridges.