The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist Round 27: Amanda Hadlock

Playlist guest #27: Amanda Hadlock

Who are you, and what do you do?

I’m a writer, which I feel like I’m not entitled to say, but it’s true now: I’m a former Pitch intern and am about to graduate with a Master of Fine Arts in creative writing from Florida State University, where I served as Assistant Editor for Southeast Review. I’m originally from the Kansas City area and mostly write fiction based in Missouri or the Midwest. I like to write unhinged stories featuring characters who act out of desperation—stories that make people look at me funny if I share them. At my day job, I edit tax tutorial documents. So, my life is a routine of reading, writing, and rewriting, which child-me would love. It’s all I’ve ever been good at, really.

Where can we support/follow your work?

I’m on Instagram @a.hadlock and on Twitter @AmandaHadlock2, but I don’t post much, honestly. I’m working on publishing a chapbook of short stories, so stay tuned for that, hopefully!

“Dramamine” by Modest Mouse

I saw Modest Mouse at Starlight Theatre in KC in 2017, and it was easily the best show I’ve ever been to. (The company I kept helped—who you attend a concert with can really make or break the experience.) At one point, there were 11 instrumentalists onstage playing together, which blew my stoned brain wide open. I’ve loved Modest Mouse since I was a misfit middle schooler. The bassline of “Dramamine” makes me feel both alone and seen at the same time. I don’t know how else to explain that.

“Don’t Let’s Start” by They Might Be Giants

The lyrics to this song are somehow simultaneously silly and deep, which I love. “The words I’m saying now mean nothing more than meow to an animal” runs through my head at least once a day. Plus, the music video is fun. I’m hoping to catch TMBG at The Truman May 16.

“Drivin’ on 9” by The Breeders (cover of Ed’s Redeeming Qualities)

I saw The Breeders at the Shrine Mosque in Springfield, MO, in 2018 with an ex who hates me now, which is fine by me. Despite this, the band still makes me feel wistful and romantic, especially this song. It makes me want to walk down a dirt road with a loyal dog who doesn’t need a leash. Know what I mean? Maybe it’s just that I wish I were as effortlessly cool as Kim or Kelly Deal, but I know I never will be. (No one ever will be.)

“Crooked Teeth” by Death Cab for Cutie

I saw Death Cab at The Midland in KC when I was just 18 years old, in early 2015. I ended up needing to run out in the middle of their set so I could barf because I smoked too many cigarettes beforehand. But now, I look back on that memory and laugh at how funny we all are when we’re just learning our limits. What I learned was that smoking to try to keep up with the “cool kids” will only end up making you look extremely uncool. Anyway, this song reminds me of that awkward stage in my life and how I’ll never really outgrow my awkward stage. Death Cab is definitely a band for the angsty kid in all of us.