The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist Round 26: Jacqulyn Seyferth

Welcome to The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist, a forever-growing playlist of songs picked by people in KC. View/follow the full playlist on Spotify, and you can always go back and check out the full run of articles. Throw the playlist on shuffle and enjoy away!

Playlist guest #26: Jacqulyn Seyferth

Who are you, and what do you do?

I am Jacqulyn Seyferth, and currently a student and intern for The Pitch. I am double majoring in psychology and studio art but have no idea when I will graduate because I’ve changed my major so many times.

I love art, especially illustration and fibers. I also enjoy creative writing and poetry. When I am not creating, I unwind by frying my brain with reality TV or treasure hunting at thrift stores. I also am a proud cat mom.

Where can we support/follow your work?

I took a long break from social media but have since caved in. You can find me on most social media platforms @Jacqulynstudio, where I love to share my art and, occasionally, my poetry if—I’m feeling bold.

“The Best Day” by Taylor Swift

This song was one of my favorites as a kid. I used to play the CD over and over on my Barbie CD player. Whenever I listen to it now, it brings me back to the way I looked at the world as a child.

“Carmen” by Lana Del Rey

It was really hard for me to pick only one Lana song because she was pretty much all I listened to as a teenager. This song describes a girl who put on a fun-loving persona to everyone around her while being miserable inside. I related to her character because I also struggled with addiction and mental health.

“Happy” by Marina and the Diamonds”

This song is so special to me because I used to play it on the piano around the time I got sober. It gave me hope that things could get better and that my life could change.

“To Love” by Suki Waterhouse

This is a song I’ve been playing nonstop for the past month. It perfectly captures the feeling of falling in love with life and being excited about the next chapter.