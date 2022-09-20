The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist Round 24: Grace Wilmot

Welcome to The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist, a forever-growing playlist of songs picked by people in KC. View/follow the full playlist on Spotify and you can always go back and check out the full run of articles. Throw the playlist on shuffle and enjoy away!

Playlist guest #24: Grace Wilmot

Who are you and what do you do?

My name is Grace, and I’m currently an editorial intern at The Pitch. Beyond relearning how to write, I administrate cakes (and other baked goods) through McLain’s Bakery in Waldo.

I love the dimension the world takes on after the sun rises and just before the sun sets, London Fogs and coffee with honey and milk, and the transition between seasons.

I am learning to seek less and be more.

“Mama, You’ve Been on My Mind” by Jeff Buckley

I thought “Mama, You’ve Been on My Mind” was a Jeff Buckley original until, quite literally, six seconds ago. So, thank you, Bob Dylan, for writing an absolutely gorgeous ballad of love and loss that Buckley, amongst many others, has covered since its conception in the 60s.

Buckley’s 1993 rendition is a haunting piece on loving without possession: “I’m not asking you to say words like yes or no, please understand me… mama, you’ve just been on my mind.”

“Ex-Factor” by Ms. Lauryn Hill

If there’s one thing I’ve ever felt consistently into, it’s Ms. Lauryn Hill. “Ex-Factor” captures the difficulty of exiting a dysfunctional relationship. We’ve all been there… right? Reciprocity, entanglement, individuation—Hill contemplates and weaves contradiction and complexity into a sick beat.

If you’re not in therapy, I suggest you consult Hill’s body of work.

“Master & A Hound” by Gregory Alan Isakov

As a kid, I didn’t understand why my parents preferred the music they’d grown up on. As I come to understand the misery of residing in the present (Ha! I joke!) I’ve been gravitating toward moments from the past.

Nostalgia is a beautiful liar, and it is personally epitomized in Gregory Alan Isakov’s “Master & A Hound.” I saw Isakov, accompanied by the Colorado Symphony, perform this at The Madrid toward the end of my high school career. I may have been obliterated by a bong hit prior, but the sound—I can still feel it flurrying around me.

“Seigfried” by Frank Ocean

Frank Ocean will probably remain one of my favorite artists until the day I die. This song is a metacognitive mental and emotional trip. Ocean considers living for himself, and if this is even possible: “I’ve been living in an idea/ an idea from another man’s mind.”