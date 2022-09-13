The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist Round 23: Andrew Windish

Welcome to The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist, a forever-growing playlist of songs picked by people in KC. View/follow the full playlist on Spotify and you can always go back and check out the full run of articles. Throw the playlist on shuffle and enjoy away!

Playlist guest #23: Andrew Windish

Who are you and what do you do?

My name is Drew Windish. In the first grade, I had the terrible misfortune of discovering that my real name was Andrew. I’ve shunted this revelation into the dusty corners of my memories since. So, I go by Drew. (Just ignore the “An” when you come across my bylines.)

I’m an intern at The Pitch, a current ne’er-do-well senior undergraduate at the University of Kansas, and a moon admirer. I write poetry, fiction, and work for the school newspaper and radio station.

My passions include guitar, music, reading, and learning. That last one essentially means that I pick up hobbies like side quests on a regular basis.

Where can we support/follow your work?

I’d say you could follow me, but I wouldn’t know which app the cool kids are into these days. The pandemic really scattered centralized social networking to the wind, so, like most sheeple in this world, I can be found at all corners of the interwebs.

Here’s a Linktree so you can meet me on whatever corner is yours. There should be links to social media and some of the stuff I write for at the University Daily Kansan. Thanks, bestie.

“Can I Kick It?” by A Tribe Called Quest

Sampled by Lou Reed’s “Walk on the Wilde Side,” A Tribe Called Quest’s call and response format here maintains legendary status in the hip-hop forum. My dad and I were out to eat in NYC once with the song playing in the background. We continually had to stop our meal because we enjoyed the song so much.

“ENTROPY” by Daniel Ceasar

Daniel Ceasar is a master of variety. Japanese Denim was the first hit that introduced me to the artist, but this song takes the cake due to its lyricism. I also recommend his NPR Tiny Desk video. The guy is insane.

“Kamikaze” by Omar Apollo

Keep an eye out for Omar Apollo. He’s released some masterful albums like Ivory and Apolonio that emanate a charged soulfulness through his guitar, switching up languages in a way that makes sense for someone bilingual. Just about anything this guy puts out will get you straight in your feels and put you on a bullet train across the galaxy.

“Runaway” by Kanye West

Okay, wait, hear me out. Putting Kanye down on the list might be somewhat polarizing, and he’s an easy artist to fall back on. I don’t think the public has ever had a good view of Kanye.

He’s exceptionally awkward with presenting himself and his emotions to the public. But in My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Kanye defied expectations to flop and created a masterpiece that beautifully expressed what he couldn’t in words. The sound never ceases to amaze me.

Great song to help you get back on your feet when you mess up. (Which everyone does.)

“Hell N Back” by Bakar

This song is more nostalgic than anything. I don’t know much about the artist, but what I do know is that this song fell into my lap in the middle of the pandemic. Summer 2020 was post-apocalyptic, in a Hozier sense instead of a Johnny Cash post-apocalyptic. People were walking outside in droves. The most fun you could have was getting in your car and driving without a destination.

I guess this song just represents a weird pause we all had on everything.

“Girlfriend in a Coma” by The Smiths

I think the most unfortunate circumstance I’ve had working at The Pitch so far was when Brock Wilbur treated the interns to a vinyl record of our choosing, and I just had to pick out The Smiths’ The Queen is Dead. (In hindsight, I chose poorly.)

“Girlfriend in a Coma” is the very first song that made me fall in love with The Smiths, and I’ve been listening ever since. One day I’ll own all of their albums, but for now, I’ll stick with the very cursed one that I got.