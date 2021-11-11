The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist Round 2: Allison Harris

Welcome to The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist, a forever-growing playlist of songs picked by people in KC. View/follow the full playlist on Spotify and you can always go back and check out the full run of articles.

Playlist Guest #2: Allison Harris

Who are you and what do you do?

I’m a journalism student at UMKC, a Kansas City transplant from Omaha, Nebraska, and a freelance music writer slash pop culture enthusiast. Oh, and a former intern at The Pitch.

Where can we follow/support you and your work?

You can follow me on Twitter, @h_rris, read my articles for The Pitch, and read my new monthly column at Ringtone Magazine about the connections between ultra-online music and high fashion.

What are today’s additions to The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist?

Here we go…

9. The War On Drugs- “Pain”

This song is so sad but so good. I heard it for the first time inside a KC coffee shop and discreetly Shazam’d it, adding it to my Spotify library right away. It is a perfect fall song. It pairs excellently with a latte and a pastry. It’s also the kind of song that friends who enjoy all kinds of music will like if you play it in the car. Hearing the opening chords immediately transports me back to where I was in my life when I first heard it, and makes me awfully grateful for the progress I have made since then.

10. Kate Bush- “Wuthering Heights”

As a 21-year-old born in 2000, I am no expert in any type of music from before my existence, nor do I claim to be. Although this song is iconic in many ways, I’ve come to learn, discovering it for myself felt like a triumphant win. “Wuthering Heights” is so strangely beautiful in so many ways, and will go down as one of my favorite songs of all time. It is so excellent to sing while driving or folding laundry, and since teaching myself how to whistle, is a great whistling tune as well. Also, the music video is so enchanting and weird.

11. SOPHIE- “It’s Okay To Cry”

This song affects me deeply and greatly, and its impact on me is only heightened after SOPHIE’s death. A true musical genius and a pioneer, SOPHIE is one of my favorite artists of all time and was at one point a dream interview for me someday. Her abrupt and heartbreaking passing closed that door, but I think of her almost daily. I think about the way she revealed her face for the first time with this song’s music video, forever linking her identity with her music. I think about watching the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show livestream on my laptop during class—the video for “It’s Okay To Cry” a dynamic backdrop as models march solemnly down the catwalk. SOPHIE is one of the most special artists of our time, and this song is an easy example of why.

12. Mariah Carey- “Fantasy Remix ft. Old Dirty Bastard”

This is one of the best songs ever made, in my opinion. In it, Mariah Carey is angelic and Old Dirty Bastard, of the Wu-Tang Clan, is extremely silly. Every time I hear this song, I am filled with joy. My best friend in the world was the one to recommend this song to me, and the memory of him queuing up the song stays with me whenever I listen to it. “Fantasy” goes especially hard in the summertime, but it really works all year round. When Mariah asks Old Dirty Bastard what he’s going to do when he gets out of jail, and he replies “I’m gon’ do a remix…” I giggle every time.

13. Charli XCX- “Unlock it ft. Kim Petras & Jay Park”

I fell in love to this song! I was super obsessed with it when my girlfriend of three years and I were first dating, and remember listening to it as I tried to will a red light green, so I could drive to her house faster. This is a nearly perfect pop song, save for the somewhat embarrassing Jay Park feature, which you can avoid by listening to this cut of the song. All other parts of the track are synthetically stunning. Charli and Kim’s voices slide around a gorgeous PC Music-style beat, and create a euphoric feeling, like floating in a cloud. Anyways, just a super wonderful track.

14. Megan Thee Stallion- “Realer”

When Megan Thee Stallion’s debut project Fever came out, I listened to it quite literally the moment it came out, at 11:01 p.m. trapped under the tight sheets of a hotel bed with my earbuds in, ignoring my mother in the other bed across the room. I had just moved out of my freshman dorm at UMKC, and the summer—which will forever be known as the inaugural “Hot Girl Summer”—was just beginning. “Realer” is one of the most excellent album openers I have ever heard, and with it, Megan Thee Stallion established herself as one of today’s most talented rappers of any gender, period. I mean, “They put that check in my hand, now I’m killin’ ’em / Don’t wanna link with these bitches, ain’t feelin’ ’em / I’ll knock the shit out that bitch like an enema.”

???? She is a genius.