The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist Round 18: Zach Bauman

Playlist Guest #19: Zach Bauman

Zach Bauman is a photographer for The Pitch. Here is his selection of tasty musical treats.

“Jailbreak” by Thin Lizzy

I guess this is my favorite song! I didn’t realize it until putting this list together, but I’ve been consistently putting this on playlists ever since I was old enough to put money in the jukebox at Auntie Mae’s in Manhattan.

“Be Thankful for What You Got” by William DeVaughn This song just has the absolute best groove to it, and when I was on vacation in Rome a couple of summers ago it was playing everywhere I went. Now, when I hear it, I can’t help but grin and let a feeling of total satisfaction wash over me.