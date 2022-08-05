The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist Round 18: Zach Bauman
Welcome to The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist, a forever-growing playlist of songs picked by people in KC. View/follow the full playlist on Spotify and you can always go back and check out the full run of articles. Throw the playlist on shuffle and enjoy away!
Playlist Guest #19: Zach Bauman
Zach Bauman is a photographer for The Pitch. Here is his selection of tasty musical treats.
“Jailbreak” by Thin Lizzy
I guess this is my favorite song! I didn’t realize it until putting this list together, but I’ve been consistently putting this on playlists ever since I was old enough to put money in the jukebox at Auntie Mae’s in Manhattan.
“Be Thankful for What You Got” by William DeVaughn
This song just has the absolute best groove to it, and when I was on vacation in Rome a couple of summers ago it was playing everywhere I went. Now, when I hear it, I can’t help but grin and let a feeling of total satisfaction wash over me.
“As the World Turns” by Jessica Pratt
I absolutely love Jessica Pratt’s voice. It has the unique ability to be haunting and soothing all at the same time. Her album Quiet Signs was a popular play during early Covid days. It had just the right amount of melancholy and tenderness that was required as the world went on pause.
“Street Fighting Man” by Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones are probably my favorite band of all time, and back in 2015, I got to shoot their show at Arrowhead for The Pitch. It was by far and away the most excited I’ve been to photograph a concert.
“Try Me Out Sometime” by Broncho
It seems like this band is playing a show in Kansas City about every six months, and I try to catch them whenever I can. They could give a masterclass on writing rowdy pop songs.
“Losing My Edge” by LCD Soundsystem
How I’m feeling after taking two weeks to put together a six-song playlist.