The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist Round 17: Emily Standlee

Playlist Guest #13: Emily Standlee

Okay, so I loved Laura Lorson’s version of this, where she matched songs to strangely familiar neighborhood spots in the city. This is a riff on that, and a smol run-through of the songs I get lost to, much to the chagrin of the people riding with me.

I think they were, and are, probably jealous, because even though I’ve lived here a mere four years, I’ve learned to navigate sans GPS—bat-like, using only vibes. Apparently this annoys my friends. In my car. Put a finger down if you can relate.

“Bad Religion” by Frank Ocean

Most recently, on the way back from IKEA, the friends of thought my choice of route as… foolish. Frank was playing. So sad. So pure. I was thinking about how I’d had a good conversation with the lady in front of me on the conveyor belt that takes you and your cart down to IKEA’s parking garage. I didn’t have a cart—I was just along for the ride.

“The Gaudy Side of Town” by Gayngs

Sure, “That way is faster,” “This is a one-way,” “Just use the highway for god’s sake,” and, “Where are you going,” are all phrases familiar to my car’s insides. But I’m chill. Like I said. Some of my very best memories involve getting lost with friends and discovering we weren’t lost at all.

“A Shot in the Arm” Wilco

Or something vapid and inspiring like that. #toxicpositivity

“Hi-De-Ho” by Jack White, Q-Tip

One time, at night, the friends blindfolded me in the car. I was in the back seat. Haha. A little goof. They drove in circles, gave me a few Fireballs (I’d brought the Fireballs), and took off my blindfold in a new area to see if I knew which part of the city we were in.

“WATERBOYZ” by EARTHGANG (with JID & J. Cole)

Joke’s on them. I always knew. I am a bat. I am geographically correct, blessed, and highly favored.

“Lady and Man” by Khruangbin

So, if I can leave you with any advice, it’s this: In Kansas City, east-west streets are numbered and north-south streets are named. One day, when the apocalypse sets in, your friends will rely on you to get them safely out of town in your champagne-colored Honda Accord hybrid. That’s what the next song’s about.

“Ghost Town” by The Specials

And, in Kansas City, the proximity between you and a Target is akin to the proximity between you and a spider. Close, but not that close.