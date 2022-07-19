The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist Round 15: Lauren Textor

Welcome to The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist, a forever-growing playlist of songs picked by people in KC. View/follow the full playlist on Spotify and you can always go back and check out the full run of articles. Throw the playlist on shuffle and enjoy away!

Playlist Guest #15: Lauren Textor

Who are you and what do you do?

My name is Lauren, and I’m a UMKC student and an intern for The Pitch. I draw comic strips on colored cardstock, write Notes app poetry, and sunbathe with my cat, Fred.

Where can we follow/support you and your work?

My personal social media accounts are set to private, but if you’re not creepy, you can request to follow me @lauren.colette on Instagram. You can definitely connect with me on LinkedIn because I am a responsible young adult who uses job search platforms.

You can read my articles for The Pitch here, my poetry here, my first published academic paper here, and my Her Campus pieces here.

“Seventeen” by Sharon Van Etten

On the drive home from celebrating my sister’s 17th birthday, this song came on an alternative radio station that I have never listened to before or since. At 19, I was suffering from a serious case of eldest daughter syndrome, and seeing my younger sisters in such a hurry to grow up was painful. Sharon’s music is made for oldest children who fulfilled the role of a third parent, or at least that’s how I feel whenever I listen to it.

“Cloudbursting” by Kate Bush

Kate is having a moment, and I couldn’t be happier for her. “Cloudbursting” is off Hounds of Love, often regarded as her best and most experimental album. There’s a tragic story behind these lyrics, but actual angel Kate Bush’s reframing of the narrative at least brought some comfort to one of the inspiring figures.

“Fade Into You” by Mazzy Star

My long-time fictional crush, Faith Lehane of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, could totally have a quality crying scene set to this song. After all, Faith’s life is plenty difficult, especially with her repressed gay feelings for the oldest Summers sister—but I digress. This 1993 tune is perfect nostalgia for love that cannot be.

“Gold Star” by The Greeting Committee

Is my addition to The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist actually just a cathartic release of my eldest daughter trauma? Maybe. But these songs fit together like puzzle pieces and, duh, The Greeting Committee has made monumental contributions to KC’s music scene.

“Need Your Love” by Cheap Trick (Live at the Budokan)

The only way to listen to Cheap Trick is live! And yes, that includes live recordings. I remain convinced that this was their best performance.

“Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls

This song was one of three slow dances at the first school dance I ever attended with a date. It didn’t matter that it was outside and his back was sweaty where my hands touched it—it was the most romantic moment of my high school life.

“Girl on LSD” by Tom Petty (Live)

If I could choose anyone—alive or dead—to be my dad, I would choose Tom Petty in a heartbeat. Listening to him live is like getting a sneak peek into his easygoing sense of humor. At my previous address, I kept a mini shrine to him.

Last year, I started a new tradition with my friends—Tom Petty Tarot Tuesday—to celebrate his birthday. This isn’t my favorite song by him, but it is my favorite live performance.