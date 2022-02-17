The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist Round 14: Laura Lorson

Welcome to The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist, a forever-growing playlist of songs picked by people in KC. View/follow the full playlist on Spotify and you can always go back and check out the full run of articles. Throw the playlist on shuffle and enjoy away!

Playlist Guest #14: Laura Lorson

Who are you and what do you do?

My name is Laura Lorson, and I am a news editor, newswriter, fact-checker, and radio producer for Kansas Public Radio in Lawrence. I am also the on-air host and newscaster for local broadcasts of All Things Considered on KPR, which you can hear at 91.5 and 96.1 FM in Lawrence and many other frequencies across Kansas, as well as streaming at kansaspublicradio.org.

Where can we follow you and support your work?

You can support my work by listening to public radio, going to see local bands, visiting an art show or exhibition, listening to up-and-coming podcasts, writing, reading local authors, and supporting your local arts scene. The arts and humanities are for everyone and need you to participate in making them central to our community.

This is more or less exactly a (believe it or not) shorter version of my very favorite “Let’s drive to Kansas City and kind of cruise around and look at stuff!” mixtape from 1988 or so.

I have widely varied tastes, I’m afraid, and had to restrain myself from putting a bunch of Afrika Bambaataa and proto-techno-electronica in with this.

“Cities in Dust” by Siouxsie & The Banshees

Ok, so imagine you have a way-too-giant Mercury Zephyr with slushy steering, questionable brakes, and a full tank of gas. Should we take I-35 into Kansas City? Sure, God hates a coward.

“Everything That Rises Must Converge” by Shriekback

Man, this interstate is like the Wild West. Maybe make the on-ramps longer? Maybe put up a warning about where you need to exit more than 15 yards before the exit?

“These Days” by REM

This is good, this is fine. Does anyone know if we can get where we need to go if I get off here at SH MN PKWY?

“Coldsweat” by The Sugarcubes

Okay, yeah, this was a mistake.

“Pablo Picasso” by The Modern Lovers

We are somehow now over by Pem-Day? We should try to get back to the interstate. It seems like the on-ramp should be over here, but it’s not. Let’s keep going…oh, calm down, if we end up in St. Joe, we went too far north, we can turn around.

“Papa Was A Rolling Stone” by The Temptations

This…does not look right. Oh, wait, I know where we are now. We can cut through this train yard. Probably.

“All Around The World” by Little Willie John

Ta-da! Yeah, this is Rainbow Boulevard, I know where we are now. Or…nope, maybe not. That diner looks good, though. Let’s go in.

“Everybody Knows” by Leonard Cohen

Oh, jeez, this is Westport, it snuck up on me. Settle in, I need to turn left here, this could be a while.

“Sea, Swallow Me” by Cocteau Twins

Pershing! Okay, a street I know. It’s pretty at night. Let’s go look at the city from up in Penn Valley Park.

“The Low Spark of High-Heeled Boys” by Traffic

It’s, like, 2 am. I think this is maybe the West Bottoms? Let’s just drive around ’til we find I-670. Worse comes to worst, we can just get an apartment and live here.

“Breakfast in America” by Supertramp

It’s 5 am. Let’s go to Waffle House and head back to Lawrence. Looks like it’s going to be a really nice day.